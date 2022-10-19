Canadian Heritage has awarded $434,000 in funds designated for training to the Association for Opera in Canada (AOC). The funding comes through the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund (CPAWRF).

AOC will use the funds for the Opera Artist Resilience (OAR) Program, creating two streams of short term programming to support paid skills development. The programs are designed to have a high impact within a short term format.

“Since the start of the pandemic, AOC has expanded its reach to serve the needs of opera artists, those most disproportionately affected by cancellations and lockdowns. We are thrilled to launch The Opera Artist Resilience Program, the newest support program for artists, joining other new programs, the Opera Artist Relief Fund, Dues Relief for Artist Members, The RBC Fellowship/Mentorship Program, and the Azrieli Foundation–supported AOC Centering Artists Program, all introduced since March 2020 in response to the pandemic” stated Christina Loewen, Executive Director, Association for Opera in Canada in a media statement.

The funds will support:

225 Mini-mentorships — opportunities to work with an experienced individual over one or two meetings;

100 Earn and Learn Placements — paid placements embedded within an existing organization or project.

The details

All working opera artists are invited to apply, regardless of their membership status with AOC.

Either stream offers an honorarium that is scaled to the length of the opportunity.

The program takes place from now until mid-March 2023.

Six organizations from across Canada have committed to covering just under half of the opportunities available under the program, including Pacific Opera Victoria (BC), re:Naissance Opera (BC), Manitoba Opera (MB), Opéra de Montréal (QC), Boulev’Art Artists’ Management (QC), and Opera on the Avalon (NL).

Get more information about the program here. / Opera Artists can register for mentorship and placement opportunities here. / Opera Organizations can register to provide a mentorship or placement here.



LUDWIGVAN

Get the daily arts news straight to your inbox.

Sign up for the Ludwig van Daily — classical music and opera in five minutes or less HERE.