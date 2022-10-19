The benchmark front-month Dutch contract was up 5.80 euros at 117.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0924 GMT, rebounding slightly after dropping for five consecutive days to the lowest level since mid-June.

LONDON — British and Dutch wholesale gas prices were mixed on Wednesday on uncertainty over new European Union proposals to curb prices, strong liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows and mild weather which curbed prices on some contracts.

The contract for next-day delivery was down 0.50 euros at 72.00 euros/MWh.

At their Oct. 20-21 summit, leaders will discuss a package of proposals made by the European Commission on Tuesday to attempt to pull down high energy prices that are stoking inflation and the looming threat of a recession.

EU leaders meeting this week are set to endorse the bloc’s latest proposals to curb energy prices, but pressure is on the Commission to go further and cap the price of gas used in power generation, according to a draft of their meeting conclusions.

“There is lots of uncertainty over new EU rules that might emerge, but at least fundamentally we should see a slight price adjustment up now that it’s a bit colder and power is in a sweet spot,” a European gas trader said.

The British day-ahead contract fell by 9.00 pence to 31.00 pence per therm but the November contract was up 5.99 pence at 194.99 pence/therm.

Power supply has been hit in France, with strikes affecting work at nearly a third of France’s nuclear reactors, an FNME-CGT power union representative said on Wednesday.

On the bearish side, the steady arrival of ships carrying LNG to Europe has eased concerns about shortages of supply as Russia has progressively cut gas flows.

Temperatures in the UK and Northwest Europe are also forecast to stay well above the seasonal norm until the end of October, according to Marina Tsygankova, research manager at Refinitiv.

In the UK, the gas system was 14 million cubic meters (mcm) over-supplied, according to National Grid data.

Peak wind generation was forecast to be around 14.9 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday and the same on Thursday, out of total metered capacity of around 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

Stronger wind output typically reduces demand for gas from power plants.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract was 1.1 euro higher at 68.84 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; editing by Nina Chestney)