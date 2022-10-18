Article content
Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday
as the dollar weakened, although bets of another big interest
Article content
rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on the
non-yielding metal’s appeal and capped its gains.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,653.90 per ounce by 0844
GMT, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% to $1,658.60.
“Any gain (in gold) is temporary, until the market
anticipates the Fed to slow down its tightening pace,” said
Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS.
While a weaker dollar helped gold on Tuesday, bullion prices
Advertisement 2
Story continues below
Article content
are expected to hit $1,600 by the end of the year with elevated
U.S. inflation and the Fed still pursuing an aggressive monetary
policy tightening, Staunovo said.
The dollar index fell to a 1-1/2-week low as the
pound jumped following the UK’s dramatic U-turn on the
tax-slashing mini budget that had rattled global markets.
Gold prices have fallen nearly 10% so far this year, as
consecutive U.S. rate hikes boosted bond yields and the dollar,
while increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold, which is
otherwise seen as an inflation hedge.
Further, another 75-basis-point Fed rate hike is expected
next month after red-hot inflation data for September.
“Investment and retail demand has been muted and there is no
Advertisement 3
Story continues below
Article content
major trigger that can take prices above $1,700 in the near
term… There are still concerns related to the interest rate
hikes,” said Jigar Trivedi, a senior analyst at Mumbai-based
Reliance Securities.
Meanwhile, UK’s blue-chip and mid-cap indexes hit their
highest levels in more than a week, lifted by a historic
reversal of the government’s unfunded tax cut plans and earnings
optimism that boosted Wall Street indexes overnight.
Spot silver rose 0.3% to $18.73 per ounce, platinum
was up 0.1% at $916.38, and palladium gained 0.9%
to $2,017.84.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Advertisement
Story continues below