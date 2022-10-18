Article content
PRAGUE — Hungary’s forint cooled
slightly on Tuesday from its biggest gains in more than a
decade, following the Hungarian central bank’s emergency
measures last week.
Other central European currencies were also stable, as
improvement in risk appetite following Hungary’s action last
week, took pressure off the region.
A U-turn in British fiscal policy and a drop in European gas
prices amid Europe’s energy crisis also helped investor mood,
giving a boost to equity markets in central Europe, with more
than 1% gains in the region’s major indices.
The forint has risen as much as 5.7% since touching a record
low beyond 430 to the euro on Oct.13, before the central bank
jumped into extraordinary action on Friday to shore up the
currency.
Its gains since Friday have been the biggest in a three-day
period since volatile trading seen in March 2009.
On Friday, it saw its biggest single-day rise since
2008.
Hungary’s central bank said on Tuesday it would offer
one-day quick deposit tender at 18% again, which was a part of
its new measures.
Despite these steps, J.P. Morgan analysts said this may not
“be the final chapter in HUF’s depreciation trend” and that it
was taking profits on its underweight forint position.
“(The Hungarian central bank’s) emergency hikes coincide
with still very negative levels in our EM FX risk appetite
index,” they said.
The forint was down 0.25% at 412.60 to the euro at
0855 GMT.
In Poland, the zloty inched 0.1% lower to 4.81 per
euro, after it had skimmed the 4.90 levels last week.
Analysts saw little incentive for further gains after
Hungary’s action caused some investors to favor the forint over
the Polish currency.
Worries over European Union funds were also rising.
On Monday, a European Commission spokesman said the EU would
not pay out the vast majority of 75 billion euros worth of
development funds earmarked for Poland through 2027 unless
Warsaw fixes the country’s courts.
The Czech crown remained steady at 24.565 to the euro on
Tuesday, with pressure on the currency easing.
The Czech National Bank has maintained market interventions
to prevent excessive currency swings since May.
The pressure on the forint last week had also hit the crown,
while this week some short-term rates instruments have risen, as
a few bets on the Czechs having to hike interest rates – in the
wake of Hungary’s action – again appeared.
For now markets were calm, a forex dealer said.
“But I am not sure how long it will look like this. It can
change really fast,” the dealer said.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest
and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Neha Arora)
