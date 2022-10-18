The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) has granted initial approval to allow BNP and AgBank, China’s third-biggest lender by assets, to form a new joint venture, according to an AgBank stock exchange filing late on Monday.

HONG KONG — BNP Paribas has received Chinese regulatory approval to start building an asset management venture with Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) , the two companies said, allowing the French firm to tap a $4 trillion market.

BNP confirmed the initial approval, which is in the form of the CBIRC formally accepting the two companies’ application for a final license to open for business in the market.

The French firm will own a 51% stake in the venture, while state-owned AgBank will have the rest.

Reuters reported in September last year that BNP’s asset management arm was in talks to form a wealth management venture with a unit of AgBank, taking advantage of China’s opening up of its financial markets for foreigners.

BNP Paribas Asset Management and ABC Wealth Management, a wealth arm of AgBank, will fund the new platform, according to Monday’s filing.

Since China deregulated financial markets in 2019, allowing foreign asset managers to set up majority-owned ventures with local banks, a flurry of foreign firms including BlackRock and Amundi have launched majority-controlled units locally.

Other foreign firms such as Barclays and Allianz are also exploring this and trying to find local partners.

The new platform will add to BNP Paribas’ 49%-owned asset management joint venture with brokerage firm Haitong Securities which mainly runs mutual funds. The French lender also owns 16.3% shares of China’s Nanjing Bank. (Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Mark Potter)