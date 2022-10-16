Recap: Donna Stroud Interview
Retired state Supreme Court Justice Robert F. Orr interviewed Chief Judge Donna Stroud on Sept. 26 regarding her campaign for re-election to the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Judge Stroud also spoke about her career in law, the role of the Court of Appeals in the state judiciary, partisan judicial elections in North Carolina and more.
The Campaign
Judge Stroud will finish her second eight-year term on the Court of Appeals at the end of 2022. She was first elected to the court in 2006 and was re-elected for a second term in 2014. She was sworn in as Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals in Jan. 2021, after being appointed by Chief Justice Paul Newby of the state Supreme Court.
Judge Stroud won the Republican primary election for the Court of Appeals in May. She noted that being challenged in the primary is unusual for the re-election campaign of the Chief Judge.
“I think I’m the first Chief Judge— maybe ever, but certainly in 20 to 30 years— to have had a primary in the re-election,” Judge Stroud said. “Most of our chief judges have ended up running unopposed.”
Considering the primary, Justice Orr questioned Judge Stroud about the perception that she is not partisan enough in her office. Judge Stroud responded by relating her own work to the duty of every judge on the Court of Appeals.
“At the Court of Appeals we have to rule in a court with the law as it has been set up,” Judge Stroud said. “And that’s certainly what I try to do in every single case. I just try to consider each one fairly and thoroughly.”
This upcoming election will be Judge Stroud’s first on a partisan ballot. All the judicial elections in which she ran before were nonpartisan apart from 2014, when she was unopposed in the general election. Despite changes to her campaign, Stroud pointed out that elections have always had partisan elements to them.
“The parties have always been involved in the elections, even when they were nonpartisan,” Judge Stroud said. “Both parties, Republican and Democrat, are involved in trying to educate voters and letting them know who their candidates are.”
Judge Stroud commented on the value of partisan elections to voters. She pointed out that many voters are in need of information about who they are voting for, and partisan elections helps them in that regard.
“A lot of people know so very little about judicial candidates, that when they just see names, and they don’t know any party, and they don’t know who they are, they don’t vote,” Judge Stroud said.
Judge Stroud is endorsed in her campaign by a range of bipartisan organizations. She argued that support from both parties is valuable to the Court of Appeals.
“I think the bipartisan support is important for a court,” Judge Stroud said. “We do want our courts to be nonpartisan in how we’re ruling.”
Throughout the interview, Judge Stroud maintained that the near 1,300 opinions she has written on the Court of Appeals speak for her.
“Judge me on the work that I’ve done,” Judge Stroud said.
The Court of Appeals
Judge Stroud has seen many things change in almost 16 years on the bench. She especially remarked on changes the COVID-19 pandemic brought to the fore.
“The changes from the pandemic have created the largest changes in the court that we’ve had probably ever,” Judge Stroud said.
The Court of Appeals transitioned to using the teleconferencing service Webex to hear oral arguments remotely during the pandemic, an option which is still available. The court also has begun using an electronic model for casework. Judge Stroud remarked that the changes were difficult but required.
“Judges and justices are not necessarily the world’s first adopters of technology,” Judge Stroud said. “We’ve had to update our processes internally, because we were very paper based internally in how we circulated cases and how we dealt with the chambers.”
During the pandemic, the Court of Appeals was also forced to stop doing traveling sessions around the state. The court has only recently started visiting law schools again. Judge Stroud mentioned that the Court of Appeals is planning to visit Western North Carolina in the future.
“Hopefully we have a [traveling session] in the works for Western North Carolina,” Judge Stroud said. “It will probably be in 2023, maybe in spring.”
Judge Stroud is the first Republican in the history of the state Court of Appeals to serve as Chief Judge. Judge Stroud explained that her title does not grant her authority over other judges on the court. She described the role of Chief Judge as consisting mainly of administrative duties.
“[Chief judges] do the same thing, as far as deciding cases and writing opinions, as all the other judges,” Judge Stroud said. “We deal with things like helping to organize and set up the continuing education for our law clerks.”
More About Judge Stroud
Judge Stroud was born in Kinston, and now resides in Garner. She is married and has two sons.
She graduated from Campbell University as an undergraduate and obtained her law degree from Campbell Law School in 1988. She earned her Master of Laws degree in judicial studies from Duke Law School in 2014.