MARS HILL – Bobby Hicks is no stranger to hardware, and the Madison County bluegrass music pioneer and fiddle virtuoso now has another award to add to his trophy collection.

Hicks was honored with the Bascom Lamar Lunsford Award during the 55th annual festival on Mars Hill University’s campus Oct. 8, the first such festival since 2019.

Hicks was presented the award by mandolin player Brandon Johnson, who was just one of a host of local musicians to perform at the festival. Johnson’s band included Laura Boosinger on banjo, Kathryn Brickey on fiddle, and Bryce Parham and Craig Bannerman on guitars.

“It was a huge honor,” Johnson said. “I was approached about doing it, and I was like, ‘Are you sure? I would be happy to do it, but I just don’t know that I’m deserving or the best person to do it.’ It was a real honor and pleasure to be able to be there with him on the day, for sure.”

Johnson, a 2010 graduate of Mars Hill, said he first met Hicks in 2007 while he was a student at the university.

“You can say ‘Bobby Hicks. You can say 10 Grammys. You can say, ‘Played with Bill Monroe.’ but it’s actually hard to wrap your head around how big of an impact he’s had on bluegrass fiddle,” Johnson said. “For many folks, he’s ‘the fiddle player.’ Bill Monroe called him ‘the truest fiddler he’d ever heard.’ Bobby’s fiddling exploits are the stuff of pure legend. ‘Golden Boy,’ his primary fiddle since the mid-’70s, is the primary fiddle that launched 10,000 fiddles. Today, he’s in most every bluegrass or fiddle bass hall of fame you can think of.”

Hicks, a Newton native, first gained attention when he won the North Carolina fiddle championship at the fairgrounds in Greensboro at only 11 years old.

Hicks played fiddle with “The Father of Bluegrass Music” Bill Monroe and The Bluegrass Boys for six years, from 1954-60, at just 21 years old.

As Johnson pointed out while honoring Hicks, the fiddle player left his imprint on each successive generation of bluegrass pickers, as he was a member of “second-generation bluegrass” supergroup The Bluegrass Album Band, founded by fellow North Carolina native Tony Rice and J.D. Crowe in 1980.

He continued the bluegrass tradition in 1997, when he joined third-generation bluegrass group, Ricky Skaggs’ Kentucky Thunder, a stint that saw him earn the bulk of his 10 Grammy Awards.

“Few people alive today have had such an impact on bluegrass music over such a long period of time, and even fewer people have had such a distinct influence on so many different generations of bluegrass,” Johnson said. “So this award is definitely for all that. But it’s also for what Bobby has done here in Madison County.”

Hicks is a Marshall resident who has lived in Madison County since 2006. According to Zuma Coffee owner Joel Friedman, he started the popular bluegrass jam sessions at the coffee shop and eatery.

“I don’t know where I could pick to live any better than here. It’s the most beautiful place I’ve ever been, I believe,” Hicks said. “My voice is about gone, and I’m not in real good health any more, but I’ll do what I can for you today. Thank you to my friend, Joel Friedman, for 13 years of the bluegrass jam.”

Johnson credited Hicks for helping revitalize downtown Marshall by infusing an artistic energy into the downtown area and paving the way for other events, such as Third Thursdays in Marshall.

The bluegrass jam also allowed residents the opportunity to pick some tunes with a bluegrass legend, Johnson said.

“Music is about connection,” Johnson said. “The best musicians reach their own height only when playing with other musicians. Bobby’s credo is to play in tune and to stay true to the melody. He’s like that as a person too. His smile is pure, and his admiration and devotion true. He’s quick to make a friend, and genuinely happy to share what he knows about music. A community is not and cannot be just one person, but any one person would have to work quite a while to have the kind of impact that Bobby Hicks has had on the musical community in and around Marshall.”

According to Johnson, while Hicks’ importance to bluegrass music is undeniable, his impact as a friend and community member is equally noteworthy.

“Bobby Hicks is a truly singular musician, whose style has reshaped the way the fiddle is played,” Johnson said. “But Bobby’s also a person whose massive capacity for love and welcoming others has made the world of music a more rewarding and more meaningful place.”