PARIS — A strike over wages has cut nuclear production at two power stations operated by EDF , a French FNME trade union representative said, while two other sites are preparing for a strike over the weekend.

Supply from nuclear reactors at the Belleville and Gravelines sites was down by 1.1 gigawatts (GW), EDF data showed. “The production restriction is likely to continue until the end of the local strike,” the company said on its website.