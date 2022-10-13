ASHEVILLE – Two months into the 2022 school year, both Asheville City Schools and Buncombe County Schools are still short on bus drivers.

Asheville had 21 of 29 bus driver positions filled on Oct. 11, Asheville schools spokesperson Dillon Huffman said in an email.

“Our drivers continue to drive double routes, just as they’ve done all school year,” he wrote. “Our Transportation Department and schools are managing the nationwide bus shortage very well as we transport our students to and from school.”

There were no canceled bus routes as of 11:30 a.m. Oct. 11, he said, but the “situation could change day to day depending on staffing and when/if it does, we notify those impacted.”

Bus routes are rarely canceled, Huffman said.

For the larger Buncombe County school bus system, the problem has led to faculty having to be “creative,” as the Citizen Times previously reported.

According to a Citizen Times database of Buncombe County Schools employee salaries, the salaries for bus drivers varied widely, with the highest-paid earning just over $41,000 in 2021.

“We have 18 buses without a permanent bus driver,” Buncombe County Schools spokesperson Stacia Harris said in an email Oct. 12. “Some of those buses are currently being driven by a staff member with a CDL. When the permanent bus driver is hired, the staff member will be relieved of that duty or can transition to another bus/route if they would like. The number of buses fluctuates daily depending on the drivers available. But, 215 is our consistent average of buses run each day.”

Ridership for the county is about 11,000 students, she said.

The 215 buses are staffed by a “combination of individuals” filling the role, including custodians, teachers and administrators, she said.

“As for canceling routes, we try hard not to cancel routes,” she said. “It would be difficult to detail the routes that have been adjusted or canceled as this is a school-based decision that changes often over our 44 schools.”

Ryan Oehrli is the breaking news and social justice reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Send tips to coehrli@citizentimes.com.