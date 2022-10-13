Article content TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO: HOLD) (“Immutable Holdings” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded blockchain holding company, is pleased to announce NFT.com’s release of version 0.11 of its beta. The release included a number of user interface (“UI”) improvements centered around displaying non-fungible token (“NFT”) metadata and other user experience (“UX”) enhancements for NFT.com profiles. General performance enhancements to overall speed optimization of the platform were also included.

Advertisement 2 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content This marks the eleventh release of NFT.com’s beta since it was initially made available in May 2022. NFT.com currently operates its beta in private, made accessible to those users that hold a Genesis Key within their Web3 wallets. The Genesis Keys represent a unique fully animated NFT collection launched in April 2022, which include the key and four unique profile mints on the NFT.com platform along with access to the team. So far over 9.3K NFT.com profiles have been created featuring over 400K NFTs displayed through the profiles.

Financial Post Top Stories Sign up to receive the daily top stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking on the sign up button you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You may unsubscribe any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will soon be in your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again

Article content New versions of the beta have been released bi-weekly based on NFT.com’s product roadmap and feedback identified in beta testing. Notable features already released in the beta include:

Advertisement 3 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content NFT Profile – Create a unique social profile (e.g., nft.com/you) represented as an NFT.

Gallery – Enable users to display their NFTs and collections including customizable options.

On-Chain Resolver – Enable users to associated multiple Ethereum addresses with an individual NFT Profile.

NFT Marketplace Aggregation – Ability to list and purchase NFTs directly from NFT.com across leading NFT marketplaces (e.g., OpenSea, LooksRare). While currently in beta, NFT.com eventually plans to make the platform available to the wider public as part of general access. NFT.com is a community-driven NFT ecosystem, enabling users to collect, display, and trade NFTs. For more information or regular updates, visit www.nft.com, follow on Twitter at @NFTcomofficial, or join the discussion in Discord at www.nft.com/discord.

Advertisement 4 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content About Immutable Holdings Inc. Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO: HOLD), is on a mission to democratize access to Web3 and blockchain-based products and services. Founded by Jordan Fried, a founding team member of multibillion dollar Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable Holdings already boasts tens of millions under management and a portfolio of businesses and brands built on the blockchain ecosystem, including NFT.com, Immutable Asset Management, and 1-800-Bitcoin. For further information regarding Immutable Holdings, visit https://immutableholdings.com/ and see the Company’s disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. For media inquiries and further information, contact: Billy Baxter, Head of Corporate Development & Operations

Advertisement 5 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Email: info@immutableholdings.com CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, changes to applicable laws or the regulatory sphere in which the Company operates, general economic and capital markets conditions, stock market volatility and the other risks disclosed in the Company’s annual information form dated March 31, 2022 and other disclosure documents available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. The foregoing is not an exhaustive list of factors that may affect the Company’s forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company and/or not specifically referenced herein could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements.

Advertisement 6 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions, based on currently available information, concerning future events, which may prove to be inaccurate. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Share this article in your social network