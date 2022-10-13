Today’s batch of burning questions, my smart-aleck answers and the real deal:

Question: My school, T.C. Roberson High, has extreme traffic outside of it every morning. This traffic seems quite dangerous to me, as it backs out onto Long Shoals Road. I was wondering if any studies or efforts have been made to fix this and, if so, how successful they were. Could you let me know?

My answer: I’m pretty sure this holds true for every school in Buncombe County. OK, and America.

Real answer: Buncombe County Schools spokesperson Stacia Harris said this issue is on their radar.

“We continue to work with NCDOT in implementing any recommended modifications to ease traffic in the area, and we’ve added sidewalks for pedestrians,” Harris said via email.

She also noted that student drivers are required to use Springside Drive, a small road parallel to Long Shoals.

“Also, traffic on part of Miami Circle is restricted during school drop-off and pick-up,” Harris added. “Finally, traffic from the T.C. exit onto Long Shoals is discouraged from turning left during peak traffic.”

Harris also noted that the school system is “coordinating with NCDOT to make crosswalk improvements on Springside Drive for safety purposes.”

Of course, part of the problem at Roberson and other schools is simply that so many students get rides to school instead of riding the bus. I’ve addressed this previously, and students and their parents opt for personal vehicles for good reasons, including much shorter drive times.

But it leads to a lot of vehicles clogging drop-off and pick-up points at schools.

“We encourage families to increase their bus ridership in order to ease car rider traffic in the morning and afternoon,” Harris said. “Additionally, traffic tends to flow more smoothly as the semester goes on. So, we expect the traffic around Roberson to continue to improve.”

Question: I recently saw a fire truck on Channel 13 that had some sort of doodad on the front that looked like a fan. Can you find out what it is? Is it some kind of light? I didn’t see any wings so maybe it’s just for “Blowing Smoke?”

My answer: I just assumed this is so the firetrucks are properly equipped when they attend late-night raves in Asheville. Seriously, that’s a pretty awesome light show.

Real answer: I’ve noticed these gizmos, too, and they are quite eye-catching, which is the point.

“It is possible this question is referring to the Roto-Ray, which is a light on the front of the fire truck that spins at a high rate of speed so that it better catches the attention of drivers,” Asheville Fire Department spokesperson Kelley Klope said via email. “AFD started incorporating these types of lights in 2016 in the light packages when ordering new fire trucks.”

The department also uses “wig-wag devices in the headlights in conjunction with the Roto-Ray which creates flashing headlights,” Klope said.

“Because these lights are on the front of the truck, these emergency lights are more easily seen in the rearview mirror of cars,” Klope said.

Who knew the fire department had so many whimsically named gizmos? Rock on, AFD!

