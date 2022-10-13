ASHEVILLE — The Board of Adjustment approved a 120-townhouse development in South Buncombe on Oct. 12 after hours of community discussion and voluntary concessions by the developer.

The board, governed by strict laws limiting what it can and cannot rule on, facilitated discussion between Georgia-based developer Trilogy Investment Company and the Deer Haven Homeowners Association, which represented 10 low-density homes situated on the site’s western side. After a near four-hour discussion, Trilogy voluntarily agreed to two new conditions: a 6-foot wall on both the east and west sides of the property and a two-layer tree and shrub vegetation screen against the wall.

The development, called Glenn Bridge Rental Units, will include 120 two-story townhome units in 22 structures with a clubhouse, pool and playground on 10 acres. The site is located in Avery Creek on Glenn Bridge Road, about 20 minutes from downtown Asheville and 10 minutes from Biltmore Park.

Nearby residents voiced their concerns about a number of issues, including property value loss, privacy, traffic and storm water run-off. Chuck McDevitt, the HOA’s representative at the meeting and a real estate agent, tried to push back the board’s decision on the development to next month’s meeting due to an unexpected loss of legal counsel days before the meeting. But because he nor any other member of the HOA could substantially prove they would suffer unique damages as a result of the development, the hearing continued as planned.

“We are not anti-development. We know something will go in that site. We are just asking for more time,” McDevitt said.

Talk of property value loss

Prior to the board meeting, Trilogy held two meetings with nearby residents to discuss the site plans and hear any concerns, something they are not required to do by law. Derek Allen, Trilogy’s legal counsel for this project, said the process has taken too long to delay, and that the Asheville area needs more diverse housing, a priority for both the city and the county and something this project hopes to mitigate.

Though other homeowners who testified for the HOA were unanimously found by the board to not have sufficient evidence to claim special damage, McDevitt split the vote 3-3 vote. Joel Mazelis, Carla Barnard and Martin Moore, the board chair, all voted in favor of McDevitt having sufficient evidence due to his potential property value loss. McDevitt used Multiple Listing Service, a software available to realtors, to estimate his property would suffer a $75,000 value loss, if the project were built.

McDevitt did not bring evidence to back this claim.

A study by Lynn Carmichael of ACE Appraisals Inc. commissioned by Trilogy and presented after the vote, however, concluded that single family homes do not suffer value loss when a development like Glenn Bridge Rental Units is constructed 1-5 miles away. Carmichael studied five multifamily developments in South Buncombe, then analyzed surrounding single family home prices one year before and one year after construction to see if values were significantly different than the area’s average two-year value differences.

“I did not see a consistent pattern of a decrease in the volume of sales or in the median prices for the residential properties surrounding similar, higher density developments in the area when analyzed before and after the construction,” the study reads.

Privacy was a concern for many, including the mother of an autistic child who moved to Deer Haven because of its “peace and serenity.” The noise created by the development both during and after construction, she said, would create an issue for her son who has sensory issues. She said that if the development were approved, her house would be going up for sale.

“This will destroy us. We will have to leave,” she said.

Traffic, zoning also at issue

John Judd, who recently sold his house in Deer Haven and began building a new one on land adjacent to the development site, said he would not have started building it if he had known about the development nor would he have gotten as much for his old house if the development had already been announced. He, as well as many others, also voiced a concern about traffic on Glenn Bridge Road post-development.

“It’s very dangerous now,” he said, and speculated it would be even more so after the 120 townhomes were built. McDevitt requested a new traffic study to be completed that included all the newly approved developments in the area in hopes that a traffic light could be installed, not just the current traffic study’s recommended left turn lane.

Trilogy owns 543 lots in North Carolina, 185 of which are under construction and 358 of which are in development, according to its website, and passed a 72-townhome development through Asheville City Council on Oct. 11. Detroit-based engineering firm Wade Trim prepared the project’s site plans.

Buncombe County Board of Adjustment is quasi-judicial, meaning board members may not take subjective observations or personal preferences into account when making a decision about project applications nor can they discuss the case or gather evidence outside of hearings. They may only consider sworn testimony and presented evidence.

The issues many had with the project, Moore said, are due to the zoning of the property, something over which the board has no control. The property was zoned “employment,” a broad category that could include any number of things more disruptive and dense than the proposed development, he said, such as a hotel or warehouse.

“That is where someone failed you,” Moore said of the site’s zoning.

The Board can only interpret zoning maps, hear appeals from any decision made by the zoning administrator, grant conditional use and planned unit development permits and authorize variances in various zoning ordinances. Board members are private residents and do not receive compensation.

Now that the project’s application has been approved, permits must be obtained before construction can begin.

Still, two more projects

The other two projects slated for discussion at the Oct. 12 meeting, Hawthorne at Sheehan Road and 9 Pleasant Grove, were pushed to next month’s board meeting on Nov. 9.

The larger South Buncombe project is Hawthorne at Sheehan Road, located 30 minutes from downtown Asheville and 15 minutes from Biltmore Park. It is planned to have 260 apartments in seven buildings on 28 acres, plus two dog parks, one with a pavilion, a clubhouse, a pool, one grilling pavilion, two playgrounds, a bike and kayak storage building, electric car charging stations and six seven-car garages, plans drafted by Asheville-based Civil Design Concepts show.

The project developer is Hawthorne Residential Partners, a Greensboro property management company that has five other apartment complexes around Asheville, according to its website.

Hawthorne at Sheehan adheres to all county requirements and is proposing a mixture of three-story, four-story and three-four story split buildings.

The development near Weaverville, named “9 Pleasant Grove,” plans to build 40 two-story townhouse units in 10 buildings with sidewalks, two-car garages and a playground across its 6.7 acres of land. The site is located about five minutes from downtown Weaverville but is not within the corporate limits, despite having a Weaverville mailing address. Fletcher-based Pleasant Grove of WNC LLC is the project’s developer.

Reems Creek runs across the north end of the property away from any planned construction, and a flood plain sits on the south end.

The development seeks a special-use permit to allow the interior setbacks of structures to property lines to be waived, minimum lot sizes to be reduced from 6,000 square feet per lot to 1,989 square feet per lot and the 20-foot distance between buildings requirement to be removed.

The Board of Adjustment meets at noon at 200 College St. in the Board of Commissioners Chambers on the second Wednesday of each month.

