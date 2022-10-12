ASHEVILLE – One of the defendants in a lawsuit over a tree that fell and killed a visitor to the popular tourist attraction, the Biltmore Estate, is asking that the case against them be dismissed.

The Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate is saying a judge should dismiss the wrongful death lawsuit by the family of Casey Skudin, making arguments that included the tree falling was an “act of God and nature” and the hotel does not own the property where Skudin’s car was struck June 17. Skudin, 45, was a married father of two and a veteran New York City firefighter.

The motion to dismiss, filed Sept. 26 in Buncombe County Superior Court, asks that the hotel be separated from other defendants, the Biltmore Company, the Biltmore Company LLC and the Biltmore Estate Wine Company. They are all part of the estate that draws well over 1 million people annually to 8,000 acres in Asheville. Along with extensive forested areas, the estate includes a 250-room 19th-century home built by George Vanderbilt, part of a railroad magnate family.

“It is denied that the accident occurred in an area owned, operated, and maintained by this defendant,” the motion says.

Defense attorneys listed are Isaac N. Northup of Hall, Booth, Smith; and Wyatt Stevens, Ann-Patton Homthal and Dennis L. Martin Jr. of Roberts and Stevens. All are from Asheville.

It is not clear if the Biltmore Co. and Winery will also file motions to dismiss.

Biltmore spokesperson LeeAnn Donnelly said the hotel and winery should not have been included in the suit since they do not own the property at the accident site.

“Biltmore has filed an answer to the lawsuit and denied allegations of negligence on behalf of its employees. Biltmore stands behind its dedicated team and will present all of the facts about this heartbreaking accident through the legal process,” Donnelly said, adding the company would give more details during litigation.

Lawyers for the Skudins may file responses to any motions for dismissal. Lead attorney, Kyle Findley of Houston-based firm Arnold and Itkin, said he was unable to discuss the case Oct. 11 because he was boarding a plane.

Casey Skudin, his wife Angela and their sons, ages 19 and 10, were visiting the Asheville area from New York to celebrate Casey’s 46th birthday, which would have also been Father’s Day, on June 19. They were riding in a car and had just passed through the archway on the Biltmore Estate when a large limb broke off an American beech tree, smashing through the car’s roof and killing Casey Skudin, seriously injuring his younger son and causing minor injuries to Angela and the older son, according to the lawsuit.

In a July 19 statement, Kathleen Mosher, Biltmore vice president of communications, said there was an unusual weather event that day.

“A portion of a tree fell during a period of high winds and struck the guest’s vehicle as they entered the estate. There are no words to express our deep sorrow for the Skudin family’s unimaginable loss and we offer them our deepest sympathy,” Mosher said.

Although a storm moved in later in the day on June 17, the National Weather Service said there were no high winds at the time of the tree fall, which was about 3:45 p.m.

The Asheville Fire Department incident report says the temperature was 85 degrees and the winds were 15 mph at the time they arrived at the Biltmore in response to a 911 call.

Angela Skudin is suing individually, on behalf of her sons and as a representative of her husband’s estate. Her filing claims the tree was rotten and held up with cables, which are shown in photographs that are part of the suit.

In the hotel’s Sept. 26 motion it denied “that the tree in question was recklessly maintained or rotten.”

“It is admitted that tree cabling is an accepted practice for maintaining trees. It is further admitted that the photographs speak for themselves,” the motion to dismiss and bifurcate said.

In affirmative defenses listed in the motion, the hotel’s attorneys questioned whether Angela Skudin met the state’s requirements as a representative of her dead husband’s estate and said the accident was an extraordinary event that could not have been reasonably foreseen or prevented.

“Plaintiff pleads act of God and nature,” the motion said.

