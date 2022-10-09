One of the challenges that confronts many of us is our need for perfection. I know I often cringe when I make a mistake, and I have done so often – more times than I am likely to admit. That inability to step back and accept that mistakes are necessary sometimes prevents me from making an effort to move forward.

I see that in our country.

While there can be significant progress made by individuals, groups, and even governments on many levels, the focus is frequently on what doesn’t work. Rather than focusing on how much the glass is full, the tendency for many of us, including the media, is to give greater attention to how it is partially empty.

If the perfect law, rule or whatever was easy, it would have been created a long time ago. For me, the key is to focus not on those who criticize but rather on those who are trying to make positive change. It is not good enough to say what doesn’t work or what won’t work. We need to support those who are trying to move forward, recognize that mistakes will be made and continue the work to address whatever shortcomings might arise.

A favorite phrase of mine is that democracy is messy. Indeed, all of life is messy. We commend those we view as heroes thinking that they are different from us, that they have some power that allows them to do extraordinary deeds or make discoveries or inventions we would never imagine. The only extraordinary part of those heroes is that they don’t allow mistakes to stop them.

There is another phrase that I have heard that bears repeating. Don’t let the need for the perfect be the enemy of good. With that in mind, our messy democracy needs our attention.

Sure, there’s plenty of misinformation around our elections, and the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy entity, has great information and data when it comes to what’s fact and what’s fiction.

All of us who are eligible to vote have the opportunity to shape the future when elections occur. That is where we have the opportunity to choose candidates or support or oppose referendums that align with our values.

Here are some of the values and issues that will help guide me to the candidates and the referenda on my ballot:

Democracy needs to be protected. The people who run elections have taken great pains to make voting and the counting of votes safe and accurate. Those who deny election results or who say they will only acknowledge the results if they win will not get my vote.

Candidates need to disclose what they will do if elected rather than bash their opponents. All of us are flawed, and while there are certainly instances where those flaws are important, I want to hear from candidates the reasons they should be elected, not why I shouldn’t vote for their opponents.

I want to hear what candidates will do to make our community, state, nation, and world a better place without a focus on fear and division.

Integrity matters. Half-truths and outright lies are not acceptable. Candidates who don’t tell the truth or who acknowledge and support the lies others spread are not ones I will support.

Candidate questionnaires are valuable by providing information about each candidate, often in the candidate’s own words. I am increasingly unsure about the motivations of candidates who don’t complete them.

Issues of social justice are important to me as well. I need to know where a candidate stands on voting rights, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, and racial justice just to name a few.

If we value and respect others, and that includes their points of view, democracy with its imperfections is our best hope for the future. Yes, mistakes will be made as we continue to strive for “a more perfect union”, but knowing that people are working to make positive change is key. I hope others will recognize that and vote. Our future depends on it.

Ron Katz is a retired nonprofit professional and website administrator for WNC Social Justice Advocacy Guide. He also edits a non-partisan Voting & Democracy Rights newsletter for WNC.