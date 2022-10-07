ASHEVILLE – A new coffee shop is bringing vintage vibes to South Asheville.

Retro Coffee opened earlier this week at 2619 Sweeten Creek Road, just north of Givens Estates and near Park Avenue.

Owner Clare Lecroy is planning for a grand opening celebration this month with details to be announced. For now, she’s getting settled into her role as a first-time entrepreneur and coffee boss.

Lecroy, who moved to Asheville from Mobile, Alabama six years ago, has worked in and managed other coffee shops. Although she earned a degree in biology with an environmental concentration, she couldn’t shake the call to coffee.

“I just fell in love with being a barista and kept doing it,” she said.

Now, she has a shop to call her own.

“The experience of being in a coffee shop … You have quality coffee, great baristas and a friendly environment. I think it just makes the cup of coffee,” Lecroy said.

Traditional espresso drinks and “funky” syrup-based drinks are at the core of Retro Coffee’s regular menu. The offerings range from drip coffee and café au lait to classic Americano and cortado.

Lecroy sources a specialty sustainable coffee roaster, Counter Culture Coffee. Milk alternatives and an assortment of flavor syrups may be added to a cup.

“My personal favorite depends on the time of day,” Lecroy said. “I’m a drip coffee, little splash of almond milk in the morning. And then, in the middle of the day, I like an iced oat milk latte usually with either a little bit of lavender or a little shot of chai in there.”

Retro Coffee’s fall specialty menu features Hallows Eve ― a salted caramel mocha ― and Parkway Drive ― a brown sugar latte.

“People are definitely vibing with the Funky Pumpkin,” Lecroy said. “It’s like a pumpkin spice cold brew with an oat milk cold foam on top that has a little bit of pumpkin in it.”

Non-coffee beverages include matcha and chai lattes and tea will be added soon.

Pastries are stocked by Back Porch Baking, an Asheville small business that specializes in vegan products.

“Everyone has been loving them, so we’ll definitely keep carrying them,” Lecroy said.

The retro theme is carried through the shop in its décor and music selection playing overhead. The furniture was acquired from secondhand stores and the playlist features tracks from artists including Earth, Wind and Fire and Dolly Parton mixed in with contemporary tunes.

“Everything in here is the overall vibe. We’re trying to give the artsy, cozy vibe,” she said.

Local art is displayed on the walls and available for purchase. Iris’ Folk Medicinals and Oxsam apparel are a couple local brands on the shelves.

“We’re trying to do a lot of art and vendors. We want to give people a space here in South Asheville,” Lecroy said.

Lecroy would like to later introduce evening events, like game nights and open mics, and add more outdoor seating.

Retro Coffee is dog friendly.

“I want this to be a space where the community feels like home when they come here,” Lecroy said. “I want this to be like you can come on a first date here. You can meet for a work meeting. Or just hang out. It’s just an inviting, warm space for everyone.”

Retro Coffee

Where: 2619 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville

Hours: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

Closed Tuesday

Info: For details, visit retrocoffee.square.site and follow on Facebook and Instagram @retroavl.

