TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reunion Neuroscience Inc . (TSX: REUN, NASDAQ: REUN) (“ Reunion ” or the “ Company ”), a leader in novel psychedelic drug development committed to innovating therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions by developing proprietary serotonin receptor agonist compounds, today announced that Ronan Levy has resigned as Director of the Company and Paula Amy Hewitt has resigned as General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, effective October 7, 2022.

The Company wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Levy and Ms. Hewitt for their contributions to the Company and wishes them the best in their future endeavors.

Reunion is a leader in novel psychedelic drug development, committed to innovating therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions by developing proprietary serotonin receptor agonist compounds. The Company’s lead asset, RE-104 (previously known as FT-104), is a proprietary, novel psychedelic drug being developed for post-partum and treatment resistant depression as a potential fast-acting antidepressant with durable efficacy. Reunion is also developing the FT-200 series, which includes compounds with potential for more selective serotonin receptor activity with reduced psychoactivity for potential use in more chronic treatment paradigms and indications.

