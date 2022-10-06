ASHEVILLE – What was initially part of a proposal to demolish the Ingles Markets in the South Forest Shopping Center, replacing it with a bigger Ingles and new amenities, has been revised. Now the project before the board concerns only the redevelopment of a site beside the existing Ingles ― proposing three new retail buildings that neighbors worry would loom over nearby Shiloh homes.

At the Oct. 5 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, commissionersunanimously voted to approve the project, but only after lengthy discussion and a number of addendums made to the motion.

Final approval rests with Asheville City Council at its Oct. 25 meeting.

Will Palmquist, principal planner with the city, said the rebuild of the Ingles store “is not proposed as part of this project any longer.”

The Ingles rebuild, as proposed in plans submitted in July, would have required the demolition of the shopping center at the north side of the property, which currently houses the U.S. Postal Service, the Asheville DMV License Plate Agency and several other retail businesses.

“If they were to pursue that, it would be a separate project and then depending on the size of it, it would either be treated as a Level 2 administrative review (less than 100,000 square feet), or a Level 3 conditional zoning (more than 100,000 square feet),” Palmquist said in an Oct. 5 email to the Citizen Times.

Attorney Craig Justus, with the Van Winkle Law Firm, who was representing the applicants, said he believes the Ingles project is still moving forward.

“It was initially told to us that we had to connect it, but it was later clarified that we did not,” he said of the two projects. Justus said he could not speak to who might be future tenants of the retail spaces.

Palmquist said there is not currently submitted plans for the rebuild.

But the new conditional zoning proposal proved no less divisive. The project would redevelop an existing mattress factory and store to three new retail buildings totaling 24,014 square feet at the outskirts of Shiloh, an historically Black and lower-income neighborhood, and across Hendersonville Road from the wealthy town of Biltmore Forest.

The project area consists of 2.29 acres at 848, 852 and 856 Hendersonville Road. The property owners are Ingles Markets Inc., Pantheon Investments LLC and Commerce Drive Holdings LLC.

The parcels sit between Forest and Cornell Streets, with a number of residential units directly behind the property.

The proposed building at 848 Hendersonville Road at the northwest corner of the site, would be a two-story redevelopment of the existing mattress manufacturing and retail use on the same general footprint.

Also proposed is a new one-story building with an exposed basement and a maximum of of six retail spaces at 852 Hendersonville Road, located along the east and rear of the site, and a new one-story building at the southwest corner, also with a maximum of six retail spaces.

A total of 81 parking spots are proposed between the three retail buildings.

Two community members spoke out at the in-person meeting, and several more sent public comments ahead of time, impassioned emails and voice messages decrying the new buildings’ proximity to occupied homes.

Site plans show the rearmost building backing up to the property line and the houses beyond ― with a 10-foot buffer between it and the property line. A partial 6-foot tall wooden privacy fence is proposed across the property that abuts the residential homes as well as additional vegetative screening.

The building at the rear of the property is proposed to be 15,464 square feet with a maximum height of 25 feet.

Several commenters requested a 30-foot planting buffer between the property line and the rearmost building.

“This wall is sited at the top of a hill that overshadows at least a dozen private homes in the historic ShilohCommunity, is in the viewshed of at least several more homes year round, and is conspicuous to likely the entirety of Forest (Street) in wintertime,” wrote commenter and neighbor Blaire Mirmow.

This request for a 30-foot buffer was also made by the Shiloh Community Association, represented by liaison Norma Baynes.

Forest Street resident Eric Scheider spoke at the meeting, and said he did not want the Forest Street homes to serve as a buffer against commercial development.

“How would the commissioners or members of the development team themselves want the back of this project to look if it was your home?”

After much discussion about the property buffers and sidewalk width, Chair Joe Archibald made a final motion. There was extensive talk of give and take as commissioners and developers attempted to provide greater buffer on the rear side of the property and larger sidewalks fronting Hendersonville Road.

“I think what we’ve been trying to do here is find that balance,” Archibald said. “What we have right now is some legacy zoning, which doesn’t necessarily fit with what’s on the ground. We’re trying to find a way to allow a development that we know is going to happen, but for that development to happen in a way which fits with the neighborhood, which is better than what could be done by-right.”

The approval included a condition that a front parking aisle be reduced to accommodate a full 8-foot planting strip with the 5-foot sidewalk along Hendersonville Road where, initially, a reduction to a 5-foot-wide planting strip was proposed by the developer.

It also included a contingency for the recommendation that staff and the developer look at reductions in the UDO required set backs and/or other buffers to allow the buffer at the rear of the property that abuts the residential properties be increased.

Also at the Oct. 5 meeting, commissionersvoted unanimously to approve a conditional zoning request for a 153-unit multifamily development in East Asheville.

The 10.8-acre wooded, vacant parcel is located at 110 River Hills Road, abutting the River Hills Shopping Center near Target and I-240. The plans were submitted to the city by South Carolina-based developer Orange Capital LLC, and propose a four- to five-story split multifamily apartment building of siding, and brick inlay and veneer, the units studded by balconies with cable railings and brick inlay and veneer.

Plans also include a 2,085-square-foot clubhouse and 210 parking spaces. Access to the site will be provided by a new driveway on River Hills Road.

Final say rests with City Council, which will discuss the development at its Nov. 15 meeting.

Other site improvements include off-street parking, new sidewalks, stormwater retention and resident amenities such as a pool, dog park and walking path.

According to the staff report, 31 of the units, or 20%, would be designated affordable at 80% area median income for a minimum of 20 years. Half of the affordable units, or 16, will accept housing choice vouchers.

According to the city’s AMI appendix, for a one-person household, 80% AMI is $42,000 and $48,000 for a two-person.

