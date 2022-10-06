ASHEVILLE – In deep-blue Buncombe County, Democrats running for three N.C. House districts have outraised Republicans 4 to 1, according to the latest campaign finance reports.

But with General Assembly GOP leaders counting every seat in their bid for a supermajority, it is not clear that money will carry Democrats over the finish line. At stake in the Nov. 8 election is a possible Republican supermajority that could override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto on abortion and dictate issues such as teacher pay and health care expansion.

The latest campaign finance reports show Democrats in the newly drawn districts 114, 115 and 116 collectively raising $88,753 to Republicans’ $22,071.

The biggest fundraisers were in the 115th District − in south and southwest Buncombe − where Democrat Lindsey Prather tallied $62,473 and Republican Pratik Bhakta $23,507.

That is a much more competitive district than the heavily blue-leaning 114th in the county’s east with Democrat Eric Ager and Republican Everett Pittillo, as well as the 116th in the north and northwest with Republican Mollie Rose and Democratic Rep. Caleb Rudow. Rudow, who was appointed to fill the seat of retiring Rep. Susan Fisher, is the only incumbent of the six candidates.

Most of Prather’s donations came from individuals. Among the biggest were $8,074 from her mother Pamela Prather, a retired paralegal, and her father Nathan Prather, a retired corporate lawyer, both of Cary. Left-leaning philanthropist billionaire Fred Stanback of Salisbury gave $5,000. Retiring Rep. Brian Turner, who represents a district roughly corresponding to the 115th, also gave $5,600 from his campaign.

“I think people were excited that there’s a whole new slate coming in. And I think people are excited to have a former teacher to vote for,” Prather told the Citizen Times Oct. 5.

But despite her lead in the money race, Prather notes the traditionally more conservative areas covered by the district, including South Asheville, and the fact that the campaign finance reports go only through June 30. Third-quarter reports are not due until a week before the election.

“I’m playing the game like I’m behind until the very end,” said the former teacher who lives in Candler and now works as UNC Asheville assistant admissions director.

Asked if the lopsided fundraising bodes poorly for Republicans, Bhakta, a South Asheville hotelier, said no.

“There are more Democrats in Buncombe County than Republicans. However, there are more unaffiliated/independents than each of the parties as well. The key has been and will be voter turnout,” he said.

Like Prather, most of his donations came from individuals, with Milan Hotel Group President Monark Patel of Asheville giving $1,001 and Nash Patel, listed as an entrepreneur from Mecklenburg County, donating $1,000.

In a sign of the race’s importance, House Speaker Tim Moore on Oct. 4 came to Asheville, where he stumped at a fundraiser for Bhakta. Moore could not be reached for comment.

Bhakta said a Moore-directed PAC contributed to his campaign but declined to say how much, adding the “exact amount will be in our filings.”

Currently, Republicans control 28 of the 50 state Senate seats and 69 of the 120 House seats. A supermajority requires 30 in the Senate and 72 in the House.

Bhakta also said his Nov. 1 campaign finance report will show $2,000 from the North Carolina Realtor’s PAC.

In terms of spending, Prather has used $24,165 by the second quarter and was left with $38,307. Consultants Express Lane Strategies of Boone received one of the largest amounts, $9,500.

The consultants, who do campaign management and strategy, are young and from Western North Carolina, Prather said.

“One of the reasons I specifically went with Express Lane is with politics in North Carolina, we’ve been hearing the same voices over and over for a really long time.”

Bhakta, meanwhile, had $16,848 left as of June 30 after spending $6,659.

Of that $2,228 went to Massachusetts print company Vistaprint.com for campaign cards and signs.

“Fundraising is the hardest part of campaigning especially non-statewide and local races,” said Bhakta, who ran unsuccessfully for City Council in 2017. “It also means candidates with smaller budgets have to be a lot more frugal.”

District 114

Eric Ager (D)

Total receipts: $9,252

Contributions from individuals: $3,944

Contributions from PACS and other non-party political committees: $5,250

Everett Pittillo (R)

Total receipts: $300

District 115

Pratik Bhakta (R)

Total receipts: $23,507

Contributions from individuals: $20,807

Loans: $600

Lindsey Prather (D)

Total receipts: $62,473

Contributions from individuals: $52,451

PACS and other non-party political committees: $6,100

Political party committees: $750

District 116

Mollie Rose (R)

Total receipts: $964

Contributions from individuals: $914

Caleb Rudow (D)

Total receipts: $17,028

Contributions from individuals: $14,577

PACS and other non-party political committees: $500

Democrats total raised: $88,753

Republicans total raised: $22,07