Jonas Jud won a Giulio Gari prize for his incredible opera bass voice. You can hear that performance and Jonas’ appreciation for the bass voice in this exclusive interview.

We hear from the greats on this radio show. Jerome Hines. Samuel Ramey. Cesare Siepi. And Jonas brings in a hymn and Christian song or two for good measure. This is part one of a two-part series with Opera Bass, Jonas Jud.

Jonas Jud, born in 1997 in St. Gallen, Switzerland, began his vocal studies in 2014 with Svetlana Afonina. To complete his studies and to improve his Italian he decided to move to Italy to study classical singing at the conservatory of music Agostino Steffani in Castelfranco Veneto with Prof Enrico Rinaldo. To pursue his Masters Jonas Jud studied at the Yale School of Music in the studio of Adriana Zabala where he graduated in May 2022. His first stage experience was in 2015 when he won the first prize at the “Schweizerischer Jugendmusikwettbewerb” in Switzerland followed by his debut as Caronte in the opera L’Orfeo by Claudio Monteverdi in 2016 at the ouverture-opera-production in Sion, Switzerland. Shortly after, he received the Grand-Prix at the Young Vocalists Competition in Syktyvkar, Russia, which marked a big step towards his career as an opera singer. Since 2018 he has appeared as Truffaldin in Ariadne auf Naxos by Richard Strauss and Skomorokh/3rd Sailor in The Tale of Tsar Saltan by N.A. Rimsky-Korsakov at the 30th & 31st Isny-Opera Festival in Germany, as Colline in La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini at the Opernspiele Munot-Festival in Schaffhausen, Switzerland and as Sarastro in The Magic Flute by W.A. Mozart at the Teatro Civico di Schio. Jonas Jud Opera Bass

Recent Success

Since the Covid Pandemic Jonas Jud has performed Sprecher in Die Zauberflöte at Yale Opera and covers Bartolo in Le Nozze di Figaro and Theseus in A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Santa Fe Opera as an Apprentice Singer. He recently won first prize at the NSA Student Auditions 2021, the Grand Prize at the MIOpera international competition 2021.

In 2022 Jonas Jud was a Grand Finalist at the Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition of the Metropolitan Opera in New York. And he took second prize at the Giulio Gari Vocal Competition.

In addition to his opera performances he has had the opportunity to sing various concerts in many places in Europe.

