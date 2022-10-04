Article content Gold extended gains on Tuesday to firm above the key $1,700 per ounce level on a retreat in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields as investors expected the Federal Reserve to tone down its pace of monetary tightening. Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,705.40 per ounce, as of 0918 GMT, having touched its highest since Sept. 13 at $1,710.49 earlier in the session.

Article content U.S. gold futures rose 0.8% to $1,714.90. “Bad news is good news for gold now. Basically, if we get worse economic data from the U.S., then the market will believe we’re closer to a peak in rates,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.