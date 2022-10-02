The pundit consensus seems to be that the high inflation rate will hurt Democrats, the party in power, in the 2022 midterm election. But that may not be true if Democrats would quit minimizing the bad effects of inflation, and admit that it is seriously hurting a growing number of Americans.

Those at the lower end of the economic scale were, and still are, the ones most devastated by it. Many lost jobs and incomes during the pandemic and find that they can no longer afford the increasing costs of housing, medicine, and even food. This, at a time when billionaires and millionaires are proliferating and getting richer.

Also, Democrats not only have to defend the things they’ve done to benefit the economy and reduce inflation, they have to inform voters about the historical realities of what the two major political parties have done in the past about the economy and inflation. They need to make the following points.

First, today’s biggest causes of inflation are international. The pandemic, the Ukraine war, supply chain failures and climate change raise costs in all countries. The only way our government can reduce those costs is to negotiate with other countries to find mutually beneficial solutions.

Former President Donald Trump made international relationships worse by alienating our allies and seeking associations with Russia, North Korea, Saudi Arabia and other dictatorial countries. Biden significantly improved our relationships with other democracies. Fortunately, international inflation now isn’t nearly as bad in the U.S. as it is in most other nations.

Second, the most important national cause of inflation is when government reduces taxes on corporations, inheritances, and the wealthy. They then have more money to buy resources, products and services, and raise prices for everyone. On the other hand, raising progressive taxes on them reduces inflation, like it did between 1933 and 1980 when our nation created the greatest middle class in history. We had the highest progressive taxes on corporations, incomes and inheritances. We even had an excess corporate profits tax during WWII.

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Actis an example of what Congress should not do. It had an especially bad inflationary effect during a pandemic. It gave huge tax cuts for corporations and the rich, and small pacifier tax cuts for the middle class. Those whose incomes weren’t high enough to pay taxes got no benefits.

Third, today’s economy is one in which the Fed should not raise interest rates to reduce our nationally caused inflation. Billionaires and millionaires don’t have to borrow the money they need to buy what they want. They already pay cash for houses to rent to those who are already struggling to make ends meet.

On the other hand, when the Fed raises interest rates, it makes the economy worse for small farmers, small businesses, workers, the middle class and poor. They are the ones who have to borrow money to buy what they must have.

Fourth, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, it made inflation worse. It eliminated federal protections of abortion rights, which hurt women who already had trouble supporting their families, and could no longer limit their size via abortion.

Also, as we’re seeing repeatedly, doctors in many states can’t perform abortions they feel are necessary to protect a woman’s future health and even her life itself. It’s hard to imagine a more depressing situation, not only for the women with serious pregnancy problems, but also for the medical staff who want to do what’s best for them.

And last, President Joe Biden’s prescription for improving the economy and reducing inflation is consistent with the kinds of actions that have worked in the past. He would progressively raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy, and finance programs that would improve our supply chain problems in the U.S. and produce higher paid jobs for workers.

Also, at this unique time in U.S. history, his improved relationships with our Allies should better enable him to negotiate mutually favorable solutions to the international causes of inflation.

So, who will inflation hurt in the 2022 midterm election? It depends on how well Democrats explain its causes and remedies.

Fairview’s Chuck Kelly is author of “The Destructive Achiever; power and ethics in the American corporation and Why capitalism thrives — and how it self-destructs.”