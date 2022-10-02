The U.S. Forest Service seems bent on letting loggers have what they want, as seen in the recently released Nantahala and Pisgah National Forest Management Plan Revision. Scientist Will Harlan said the plan “opens over 63% of the 1.1 million-acre forest to timber harvests … including 44,000 acres of old growth forests.”

This massive old growth cutting, though sweetened by talk of “sustainability,” “habitat improvement,” “forest management” and “young growth” trees,” has sparked public outcry from Buncombe County, the city of Asheville, eight environmental groups, 100 local businesses, and thousands of individuals.

The Forest Service’s mandate, to provide “for sustainable yield of renewable resources such as water, forage, wildlife, timber and recreation” urgently needs to be revised so the forests can directly fight two looming disasters: species extinction and climate change. First, we should change two words: wildlife to species and timber to living trees.

As for species

The plan calls for “commercial and non-commercial timber harvest techniques to . . . improve wildlife habitat” for elk, bear, deer, fish, grouse, turkey valued by hunters. But if we focus on all species living in the forest, the millions of invertebrate animals, including insects and micro-organisms (also wildlife) forming the foundation of Earth’s ecosystems, habitat becomes the untouched forest. The number of species described to date in the Great Smoky Mountains by the ongoing All Taxa Biodiversity Inventory is 21,183, giving us an idea of the possible number also living in our great Nantahala and Pisgah forests – all subject to extinction.

In his impassioned book Half-Earth: Our Planet’s Fight for Life, renowned entomologist E.O. Wilson says that human activity “threatens to extinguish half of the species still surviving,” primarily through logging, paving, planting turf grass and using pesticides. Wilson proposes dramatically that, if we are to save 80% of remaining species from extinction, half the surface of the earth should be reserved for nature. He says, “The Half-Earth proposal offers a first, emergency solution commensurate with the magnitude of the problem.” Wilson, of course, does not mean drawing a line around the globe with humans on one side and wild nature on the other. He proposes preserving and enlarging existing parcels of forest lands, creating long corridors connecting smaller plots, in order to save ecosystems at a sustainable level. Western North Carolina’s great national parks and virgin forests offer opportunities to preserve and enlarge such parcels.

The plan calls for “a two-aged regeneration harvest done in compartments across the project area, creating a mosaic on the landscape, or a sort of patchwork quilt of different aged trees and vegetation, open and closed canopies, to provide different types of habitat.” Cutting old-growth forests into a patchwork quilt is the opposite of Wilson’s proposal; it’s a timber plan/tree farm that over-manages a forest. Entomologist Douglas Tallamy, in Nature’s Best Hope, says “a forest fragment is no more like a forest than a square cut from a Persian carpet is like a functional rug.” Enormous expanses of wild land are essential for the web of life. Nature has already worked out species’ complex interactions and has done the planning for us.

As for trees

The plan undervalues the activity of even one old growth tree, starting with fighting climate change. “Many species are massive and sequester tons of carbon in their wood and roots,” Tallamy says, “ and they pump tons more into the soil.” Mature oaks “deliver more ecosystem services than any other tree genus.” Some oaks achieve 900 years, including growth, stasis, and decline. Thus, the carbon they pull from the atmosphere is locked within their tissues for nearly 1,000 years. Further, “Lignin-rich oak leaves are slow to break down once they fall from the tree, and they create excellent resilient leaf litter habitat for hundreds of species of soil arthropods, nematodes, and other invertebrates.” Caterpillars, which spend the winter in this leaf litter, are the food for over 90% of bird nestlings, and oaks support the most caterpillars (934 species nationwide, 557 in our region). Loss of trees means insufficient caterpillars means extinction of birds.

Wendell Berry says, “We are living from mystery, from creatures we did not make and powers we cannot comprehend.” Less than one half of one percent of America’s old growth forest remains. The remaining wild Earth, largely unknown and mysterious, is completely at our mercy.

Timber companies will never voluntarily say, “We have cut enough. We must leave the rest.” The people must say it.

Jean Franklin is a retired English teacher and nine-year member of the Earth Care Team at Black Mountain Presbyterian Church.