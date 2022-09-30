Note: This column originally was published Sept. 11, 2014.

I’m going to go ahead and call it: Fall is coming early.

Have you noticed how many leaves are down already? Tons. And some maples are already turning.

Of course, to satisfy my travel and tourism friends, I’ll also state for the record leaf season will be spectacular. Hey, it’s always somewhere on the spectacular scale.

Just early this year, mark my words. Your burning questions are always on time, so let’s get to today’s batch, my smart-aleck answers and the real deal.

Question: As you probably know, the estate at Biltmore puts on various music entertainment after 5 p.m. on Friday and recently on Saturday as well. My friends and I have attended and enjoyed. We have brought our own food and beverage and picnicked on the grassy lawn and enjoyed the music. Everything is about free (some small cost for our own stuff) and lends to an enjoyable evening. On Sept. 5, fliers were handed out advising that commencing Sept. 12 no food or beverage would be allowed into the venue. That’s it, just “No.” Also on the evening of Sept. 5, Biltmore security seemed to be patrolling the area. Friendly but slightly ominous. Why is Biltmore doing this? It seems a small additive to profit for Biltmore to urge patrons toward buying food and beverage from the Biltmore restaurant nearby. … Do they intend to set up food and beverage kiosks in the vicinity of the music venue? Seems like a bad PR move.

My answer: Am I the only person that knows the two-bottles-of-wine-in-a-Camelback trick?”

Real answer: The estate, one of the largest tourist attractions in North Carolina, is indeed changing its policy.

“Starting this Friday we will not allow outside food and beverages in the village area,” said Biltmore Estate spokeswoman LeeAnn Donnelly. “It’s great that so many people are enjoying the area and the live music we have there on weekend nights, but Antler Hill Village was never intended as an area for guests to bring in outside food, drinks and alcohol, including large coolers, grills and buffet-style potluck picnics. We didn’t anticipate needing a policy about this issue, but the volume of this activity has grown and was an unexpected use of that area. We received some guest complaints as well.”

Biltmore is not exactly desperate for more business, but …

“The growth of this event has highlighted that on very busy evenings, we have a chance to better serve our guests with a broader variety of food and drink options,” Donnelly said. “We have been actively working on a plan to do that.”

They know guests like to bring their own food and drink to the estate, and Donnelly noted the grounds include plenty of areas for picnics, including the lagoon area and the gardens.

“No outside alcohol is permitted on Biltmore Estate,” she said. “Once on the estate, guests may purchase alcohol in designated retail, lodging, food and beverage outlets.”

Question: During the senatorial debate, Thom Tillis was wearing what looks like a blue puzzle piece in his lapel. What does it stand for?

My answer: You know that guy who always has to place the last piece of the puzzle? Yeah, it’s Tillis. He keeps it with him at all times. According to a Hagan ad, anyway.

Real answer: “Thom wears an Autism Speaks pin,” said Daniel Keylin, Tillis’ campaign spokesman. “Thom has been an outspoken advocate for autism insurance legislation, which passed in the state House.”

Autism Speaks was founded in February 2005 by Bob and Suzanne Wright, grandparents of a child with autism, according to their website.

“Their longtime friend Bernie Marcus donated $25 million to help financially launch the organization,” the website reads. “Since then, Autism Speaks has grown into the world’s leading autism science and advocacy organization, dedicated to funding research into the causes, prevention, treatments and a cure for autism; increasing awareness of autism spectrum disorders; and advocating for the needs of individuals with autism and their families.”

