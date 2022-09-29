In Partnership With The Carter Center
Former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts, a Democrat; and former Judge Bob Orr, a one-time Republican whose recent political efforts have been largely in opposition to his former party, are leading an initiative to increase trust in North Carolina’s elections infrastructure. The initiative kicks off this week and is sponsored by the Carter Center, former Democratic President Jimmy Carter’s 501(c)3, which focuses on promoting peace and democracy across the world.
Roberts, who spoke to Carolina Journal about the effort on Aug. 25, said the 2020 elections and the distrust that emerged afterwards, led the Carter Center to develop the project here in the United States using strategies they've applied in more troubled areas of the world.
Part 1 of a three-part report on the Trusted Elections Tour in all districts of North Carolina, In this report Justice Robert Orr introduces Tim Bynum as moderator. The first part focuses on technical security and the technical expert speaks of all the safeguards to keep the data secure.
Below is the “long version” of the Forum as it happened in Asheville, on 9.20,2022. at AB Tech’s Ferguson Auditorium.
Justice Robert Orr, introduced Dr. Chris Cooper as the moderator.
A bipartisan group of individuals and organizations have come together to form the North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe, & Secure Elections, a grassroots project initiated by The Carter Center with a mission to create healthy dialogue and build consensus around election security and voting access in our state.
Recognizing an urgent need to enhance trust in our elections, the network is hosting the Trusted Elections Tour, a series of 14 town halls across the state – one in each congressional district – to provide information on the electoral process, build trust in our voting system, and strengthen civil discourse.
These 90-minute town halls will feature cybersecurity experts, election officials, and election law attorneys from both sides of the aisle. They will address public concerns about electronic voting machines and hacking, explain the secure process for collecting and counting votes, and advise on how challenges, recounts, and fraud allegations are dealt with through proper legal channels.