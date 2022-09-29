A bipartisan group of individuals and organizations have come together to form the North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe, & Secure Elections, a grassroots project initiated by The Carter Center with a mission to create healthy dialogue and build consensus around election security and voting access in our state.

Recognizing an urgent need to enhance trust in our elections, the network is hosting the Trusted Elections Tour, a series of 14 town halls across the state – one in each congressional district – to provide information on the electoral process, build trust in our voting system, and strengthen civil discourse.

These 90-minute town halls will feature cybersecurity experts, election officials, and election law attorneys from both sides of the aisle. They will address public concerns about electronic voting machines and hacking, explain the secure process for collecting and counting votes, and advise on how challenges, recounts, and fraud allegations are dealt with through proper legal channels.