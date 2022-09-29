There are so many amazing things to do in Paphos. It’s one of the main tourist destinations in Cyprus and for good reason. It has great restaurants, crazy nightlife, an amazing coastline, national parks, an epic water park, and incredible historic sites right on the doorstep, no matter where you stay.

I spent around 4 months living in Cyprus as a digital nomad and Paphos quickly became one of my favorite places on the whole island. I was lucky enough to be shown the best that Paphos has to offer by my friends living in the area, and I completely fell in love with it.

If you’re planning to visit Paphos and are wondering where to go and what to do, this guide will help you plan the perfect itinerary for your stay.

Top 15 Things To Do in Paphos

There are so many incredible things to do in Paphos and the surrounding areas. It’s home to some of the best things to do in Cyprus. I have spent a couple of long summers in Cyprus, and I still haven’t managed to do everything!

So, to help you make the most of your time in this beautiful city, I’ve pulled together some of my favorite Paphos activities to provide you with some inspiration.

1. Take a Wine Tour in the Troodos Mountains

The Troodos Mountains are a short drive from Paphos and are home to the great wine-growing region of Cyprus. The Troodos Mountains have the distinction of having the oldest named wine still in production in the sweet dessert wine, Commandaria.

A day trip into the Troodos Mountains is one of the most fun things to do near Paphos. In particular, this tour incorporates a tour of an award-winning, boutique winery with a trip to the beautiful Chrysoroyiatissa Monastery which boasts incredible views over the Mountains.

It’s also one of the most romantic things to do in Paphos for couples. I loved our trip into the Troodos Mountains, which are home to some beautiful, traditional Cypriot villages which give a great insight into the history of this amazing island.

2. Visit the Beaches at Coral Bay

Heading up the coast to the beautiful Coral Bay is one of the top things to do in Paphos. The coastline in Paphos itself has a number of smaller beaches as well as a beautiful promenade, but for the best beaches in the area, head to Coral Bay.

Coral Bay is a short 6 km drive from Paphos. Here, you’ll find beautiful fine sand beaches and stunning blue water. This blue flag beach has all the amenities you need, including loungers and umbrellas for rent, and cafes and shops for refreshments.

It’s one of my favorite places in Paphos to relax and it’s perfect for couples, groups, or families.

3. Swim Around Aphrodite’s Rock

Petra Tou Romiou, also known as Aphrodite’s Rock, is one of the most popular places in Paphos to visit.

Aphrodite’s Rock is a sea stack that is famous in Greek mythology as the birthplace of Aphrodite, the Greek Goddess of love and beauty.

Folklore suggests that if you swim around Aphrodite’s Rock three times, then you’ll be granted everlasting beauty. It may be a myth, but it’s got to be worth a go, right?

There are shingle beaches on either side of Aphrodite’s Rock to dry off after a swim, and there’s also a car park with a small shop inside to refuel after attempting your laps.

4. Blue Lagoon Boat Trip (One of the Best Things to do in Paphos)

One of my favorite things to do in Paphos is to visit the stunning Blue Lagoon in Akamas National Park.

The Blue Lagoon is a cove within the National Park with stunning, blue water. It’s one of the most beautiful places in Paphos and the perfect spot to cool off from the hot sun. I recommend heading to the Blue Lagoon by boat to fully appreciate the beauty of this place.

This tour is a great option as it combines a trip to Blue Lagoon with a visit to the Baths of Aphrodite, which is another of my top things to do in Paphos and appears later in this blog. This is a fantastic day out and is understandably one of the most popular Paphos attractions for all kinds of visitors.

5. Take a Halloumi Cheese Making Tour

This is one of the more unusual things to do in Paphos, but it’s an excellent way to immerse yourself in Cypriot tradition and culture.

This hugely popular tour takes you on a full-day tour of Troodos Mountain. You’ll visit a traditional Cypriot village where you’ll make halloumi and anari cheese with some charming locals. You’ll then sit down together to enjoy the fruits of your labor over a delicious brunch.

After the cheese making, there are 3 further stops. You’ll stop in at a local winery and enjoy a wine tasting and vineyard tour, followed by a stop at a beautiful monastery with stunning views over the Troodos Mountains.

Finally, you’ll explore the quaint village of Geroskipou with a tour and tasting of traditional and locally made Cypriot sweets.

This tour is a fantastic insight into traditional Cypriot life. It’s an excellent way to learn more about this amazing island and comes highly recommended.

6. Spend a Day at Paphos Water Park

I absolutely love a water park and, for me, a day at Paphos water park is one of the most fun things to do in Paphos. It’s a great day out for a family, or also just an excuse to release your inner child!

The water park is easily accessible from the center, either by a short car/taxi ride or on the public bus which runs from the center to the water park throughout the day.

Once there, you’ll have your choice of adrenaline slides and rides, a long lazy river, a wave pool, and lots of swimming pools to relax beside. There are kids’ play areas for the little ones and some good food and drink options throughout the park.

For reduced-price tickets, book in advance here and enjoy a discounted adrenaline rush.

7. Take a Stroll to Paphos Harbor and Castle

Paphos Harbor is a popular meeting place for locals and tourists alike. It’s full of bars and restaurants, offering plenty of seafood, and a great view over the water.

The Harbor is a beautiful place to take a stroll and visiting is one of my favorite things to do in Paphos, particularly at night. You’ll find a lively atmosphere and a beautiful setting beneath the fairy lights.

During the day, continue to the end of the Harbor to explore Paphos Castle. It’s a small Byzantine Fortress which you can go inside for great views over the ocean. Visiting the Castle and soaking up the atmosphere at the Harbor is one best free things to do in Paphos.

8. Take a Boat Cruise around Paphos

If you’re by the Mediterranean Sea, it would be rude not to explore by boat.

A boat cruise here is one of the best things to do in Paphos and is one of my favorite Paphos activities.

This excellent half-day cruise takes you on a tour of the beautiful coastline around Paphos. It has various swim stops, so you can cool off in crystal-clear waters, or jump in with a snorkel to explore beneath. You’ll see Coral Bay from the ocean as well as having the opportunity to explore some sea caves.

A delicious lunch is served on board, as well as an open bar to truly get you into that holiday spirit.

9. Take a Yoga Class

It’s so important to take time to properly unwind when you’re away. One of the most relaxing activities to do in Paphos is to take a yoga class with Johanna.

This 90-minute guided Vinyasa Yoga session takes place right by the sea. Calm down to crashing waves as your soundtrack as you release all that tension.

The yoga class is open to everyone, and no prior experience is needed. Johanna offers both morning and sunset classes, and all mats and equipment are provided.

10. Take a Pottery Class

To get yourself off the beaten track, take a pottery class with Costas at the local cultural center.

Pottery has a hugely significant role in the history and traditions of Cyprus. Costas will teach you the basics of this amazing craft, and you’ll get the chance to make your own creation to take home with you. You’ll even get a chance to practice on the pottery wheel – it’s harder than it looks, but so much fun!

Your masterpieces are fired after the class, which includes all refreshments and tuition. It’s a great way to learn more about this great tradition and perhaps you’ll learn a new skill to practice when you get home.

11. Explore Paphos Archaeological Park

To learn more about the ancient history of Cyprus, a trip to the Archaeological Park is one of the best places to visit in Paphos.

The Park itself has been a designated UNESCO heritage site since 1980 and contains artifacts from as far back as the 4th century.

The highlight for me is the Tomb of Kings, which are a series of underground tombs carved out of solid rock. You can get right down into the seven tombs, which were actually used as the final resting place for dignitaries rather than Kings.

The Park is 2 km north of Paphos Harbor and is open year-round. Entry is €4.50 with an additional €2.50 for the Tomb of Kings.

12. Venture into Akamas National Park

Akamas National Park is one of my favorite places to go in Paphos. It covers an area of around 230 kilometers on the western tip of Cyprus. Inside the Park, you’ll find some of the best Paphos sightseeing spots, including the Blue Lagoon mentioned earlier.

It’s also home to the beautiful Lara Beach. This unspoiled beach is a protected birthing place for Green Turtles on the island.

The park is also home to the beautiful Avakas Gorge which is carved out of the rocks deep inside. This dramatic Gorge extends 30 meters upwards and contains lots of local flora and fauna.

To properly explore Akamas National Park, and to visit both Lara Beach and Avakas Gorge, check out this great day tour through the park. You’ll also visit the beautiful St George’s Church and have a chance to see the famous ERDO III shipwreck.

To read more about Akamas National Park, check out my blog here.

13. Head Beneath the Sea

If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at scuba diving, then the crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean are a great place to start.

You can take a half-day experience with the team at Cydive to learn the basics. Start off by practicing in a pool before heading out for your first open water dive.

You’ll get the chance to explore the underwater Roman Wall where you’ll find sunken artifacts from Roman times, and you may get to see some green turtles if you’re lucky.

It’s a great experience and the perfect way to begin your scuba adventure.

14. Visit the Baths of Aphrodite

Located at the entrance to Akamas National Park, the Baths of Aphrodite is one of the most popular Paphos tourist attractions.

A small natural grotto sits beneath an old fig tree where water flows down the rock wall and fills the pool. Legend has it that this pool is where Aphrodite came to bathe and ultimately met her lover, Adonis.

There’s also a beautiful botanical garden at the Baths which has perennial indigenous plants from this part of Cyprus. The Baths are a great stop off on your way to the adjoining Akamas National Park.

15. Aphrodite Hills Golf Club

For golf fans, this is one of the best places in Paphos for a round of golf. The stunning Aphrodite Hills Golf Course is an 18-hole championship course. It’s the only course in Cyprus carrying the prestigious PGA title.

The course is beautiful and has amazing views over the ocean and Aphrodite’s Rock. Even if you are not a keen golfer, it’s a great place to see when you visit Paphos.

Entrance to the clubhouse isn’t restricted to members or even golfers, so you can sit and have a picturesque drink while looking over the course and the ocean beyond, whether you’re a player or not.

Quick Travel Itineraries for Paphos

There are so many things to see in Paphos that it can be hard to fit it all in. Below, I’ve put together some short itineraries to help you make the most of your time in this beautiful Mediterranean city.

1 Day in Paphos Itinerary

For a 1-day visit to Paphos, I suggest a visit to the Paphos Archaeological Park and Tomb of Kings in the morning to learn about the history of the island. After getting your fill of facts, I suggest the half-day boat cruise to properly enjoy the natural beauty of this place.

For the evening, head towards Paphos Harbor and take a table overlooking the water for some great seafood and local hospitality.

2-3 Days in Paphos Itinerary

If you have a little longer in Paphos, I definitely recommend exploring some of the great places just outside Paphos.

Follow the 1-day itinerary above and on the second day take a day trip to the Akamas National Park on a tour like this one. Spend the day in nature at Lara Beach and Avakas Gorge.

On the third day, take some well-deserved rest at either Coral Bay or the Water Park, depending on your preference. Soak up the sun and unwind. Perhaps even take an evening yoga class before dinner at one of my favorite restaurants below.

1 Week in Paphos Itinerary

If you have a full week to enjoy, then you have the opportunity to visit all the best places in Paphos.

Take the 2-3 itinerary above and add in some of the day trips that take you further afield. I absolutely recommend either the halloumi cheese-making day tour or the wine tour of the Troodos Mountains. As well as being great days out, both options will bring you back to Paphos after you’re done.

This will still leave you plenty of time to head out to Aphrodite Rock to grab that chance at eternal beauty. On your way back from the Rock, call in at Aphrodite Hills Golf Course for a round of golf or a drink in the clubhouse.

Where to Stay in Paphos

These are a few of the best neighborhoods in Paphos for tourists.

Kato Paphos – Best for First-time Visitors and Nightlife

Kato Paphos is the heart of the tourist area in Paphos. It’s located on the coast and surrounds Paphos harbor. During the summer months, it’s busy with tourists at many of the resort hotels, which line the coast here.

It’s a great place to be based if you’re looking to be close to the action, both during the day and for the nightlife.

Take a look at this beautiful luxury apartment in the center of Kato Paphos.

Moutallos – Best for Authentic Living

Moutallos is the Old Turkish Quarter in Paphos and has a much more authentic feel about it.

There aren’t as many tourists here, although you’ll still be close to Kato Paphos and so in easy reach of all the best things to do in Paphos. Here, you will find local coffee shops, bakeries, and restaurants at a much more reasonable price than in Kato Paphos.

Check out this beautiful apartment with panoramic sea views in Moutallos.

Peyia – Best for Families

Just along the coast from Paphos is the beautiful town of Peyia. It’s located close to Coral Bay and is the perfect base for families and larger groups thanks to the wider selection of villas here.

It’s more relaxed than Kato Paphos while still having plenty of cafes, bars, and restaurants to choose from.

Take a look at this beautiful villa in Peyia complete with a hot tub and infinity pool.

Best Restaurants in Paphos

There are so many great places to eat in Paphos, but these are just a few of my favorites that shouldn’t be missed.

Laona Restaurant

Laona Restaurant is an excellent Greek restaurant located near the Old Town of Paphos. It’s close to both Kato Paphos and ideal if you are staying in Moutallos.

Expect traditional Greek meat and seafood and excellent meze choices. The prices are very reasonable as it’s located away from the main tourist area.

Heading to Laona Restaurant is one of my favorite things to do in Paphos’ Old Town. It’s always busy, so make sure you book ahead, especially at weekends and during the high season.

Naamaste Paphos

For something a little different, check out Naamaste, located in Kato Paphos. This superb Indian street food restaurant is hugely popular in Paphos, and for good reason.

The service is fantastic, the food is fresh and tasty, and the atmosphere is great. I loved the Naamaste Chicken and the South Indian fish curry. I definitely recommend this fantastic restaurant.

Oniro by the Sea

Located in Peyia with stunning views over the ocean and the ERDO III shipwreck, Oniro by the Sea is an incredible spot for a special occasion.

The food comes highly recommended – the seafood Kritharoto in particular which is packed with fresh seafood.

It’s slightly more expensive than other Paphos restaurants, although not prohibitively so. The view and the food certainly justify the prices.

FAQs About Things To Do in Paphos

Here are some answers to commonly asked questions about visiting Paphos.

What is Paphos known for? Paphos is known for beautiful beaches, historical sites, great food, and year-round sunny weather. It has some of the best beaches and the bluest water on the island. It’s home to the Tomb of Kings as well as various sites with mythological links to Aphrodite, the Greek Goddess of love and beauty. The people are incredibly friendly and the fresh seafood and meze dishes make Paphos an amazing place to visit. When is the best time to visit Paphos? The high season in Paphos is between June and September, and this is when the weather is at its hottest. I recommend visiting in April-May or September-October when tourist numbers and prices are lower, and the temperature is slightly more comfortable. Is Paphos worth visiting? Of course. Paphos has something for everyone. It has a beautiful coastline and sandy beaches. There are historical sites and attractions and it has water parks, boat tours, and incredible bars and restaurants. Best of all, prices are cheaper than in other parts of the island. How many days is enough for Paphos? I recommend at least 4 days to give yourself enough time to properly explore Paphos and the nearby sights, although you could stay here for two weeks and not get bored – there’s so much to see and do. Is Paphos a party town? Yes, parts of it come alive at night. Paphos is a hugely popular tourist destination, and so there are lots of bars that cater for late-night parties and nights out. However, there are still large parts of Paphos that are much more relaxed during the night if you prefer a good night’s sleep. Is Larnaca or Paphos better? Paphos is much more touristy than Larnaca and so has a lot more infrastructure for tourists. There are lots of international bars and restaurants, a huge range of activities and tours, and plenty of rental companies for cars and bikes. Larnaca is a more Cypriot city and so has a slower pace of life. Perfect for those that want a more authentic experience in a city on the coast.

Conclusion

These are just a few of my favorite things to do in Paphos, I had such a great time exploring and learning in this lovely city, and have no doubt that you will too.

Paphos and the surrounding areas are quite large, so you’re sure to stumble on some more epic things to do in Paphos, but I hope this guide helps you figure out where to start and plan a fantastic itinerary for your trip.

