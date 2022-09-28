TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up $1.00, or 5.16 per cent, to $20.37 on 5.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.66, or 4.47 per cent, to $38.78 on six million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Financials. Up 24 cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $67.00 on 8.5 million shares.

Power Corp of Canada (TSX:POW). Financials. Down 52 cents, or 1.63 per cent, to $31.48 on 8.6 million shares.

Article content

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 31 cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $57.97 on 5.6 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 88 cents, or 4.31 per cent, to $21.28 on 5.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Up 97 cents, or 1.88 per cent, to $52.43.Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to sell a minority stake in seven pipelines in the Athabasca region of northern Alberta to a group of 23 First Nation and Metis communities for $1.12 billion. The deal is the largest energy-related Indigenous economic partnership transaction in North America to date, according to Enbridge. Athabasca Indigenous Investments (Aii), a limited partnership of 23 Treaty 6 and Treaty 8 First Nations and Metis communities, will manage the investment, which includes an 11.57 per cent non-operating interest in the pipelines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2022.