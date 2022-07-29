President Emmanuel Macron made a plea to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to help Europe move away from Russian oil and gas during a one-to-one dinner at the presidential palace in Paris on Thursday.

Article content (Bloomberg) — President Emmanuel Macron made a plea to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to help Europe move away from Russian oil and gas during a one-to-one dinner at the presidential palace in Paris on Thursday. During the meeting, Macron “stressed the importance of continuing the coordination with Saudi Arabia to diversify the energy supplies of European states,” according to a statement shared by Macron’s office on Friday, which largely insisted on the coordination between the two countries.

Article content Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, European countries have been looking for alternatives to Russian oil and gas, and Macron has reached out to leaders of oil-producing countries to contribute, recently welcoming the Emirati leader to Paris for a state visit, and speaking to his Iranian counterpart by phone. Before the meeting, an official in Macron’s office had said that the president planned to lay out his expectations for the outcome of an upcoming meeting of OPEC countries, advocating for the group to raise oil output to help lower prices, but didn’t expect any announcement or commitments immediately. Expanding Output Before the dinner, a senior US official said Washington was optimistic that positive announcements could come out of the next OPEC summit scheduled on Wednesday, and that Saudi Arabia had leeway to expand oil production. The official wasn’t aware of any coordination between the US and Macron, but added that everyone had an interest in rising output to bring prices down.

Article content The dinner has, however, stirred controversy in France, where two NGOs filed complaints Thursday, accusing the crown prince of complicity in the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. The former UN rapporteur for extrajudicial killings and current Secretary General of Amnesty International Agnes Callamard slammed Macron welcoming Prince Mohammed. This is his first European tour since the killing. A Macron aide insisted that the French president remains adamant about human rights and accountability, but added that it was important to speak to the Saudi leader to try and resolve regional crisis. Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia and met with the crown prince, marking a major shift in tone for the US leader, who had called the kingdom a global “pariah” on the campaign trail for its human rights record. Biden’s been under pressure from surging energy prices ahead of US midterm elections.

Article content Oil Surges Oil is trading more than 30% higher than at the start of the year, and surged even higher immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Last month, Macron was caught on camera telling Biden at the G-7 summit that United Arab Emirates ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed had informed him Abu Dhabi is at “maximum” oil production and Saudi Arabia can only increase “a little more.” UAE Energy Minister Suhail al Mazrouei clarified that the UAE president was referring to quota limits agreed with fellow OPEC members, but uncertainty has persisted. Macron has strengthened France’s ties with Arab Gulf countries, especially in defense, as Houthi fighters in Yemen attacked the UAE and Saudi Arabia, targeting their energy infrastructure. Saudi Arabia and France also have ties in the cultural sector; France is involved in the development of Saudi Arabia’s historic Al Ula region, which Prince Mohammed wants to turn into a global tourism destination. Saudi Arabia was also France’s No. 1 customer for weapons sales in 2020.

Article content No new bilateral investment deal was announced on Friday, however. The Saudi prince’s visit takes place days after the UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed received a warm welcome in Paris and also follows a trip by Macron to Saudi Arabia last year, when he became the first major Western leader to visit the prince since Khashoggi’s murder. Prince Mohammed was vilified in the US and Europe following the killing, committed by Saudi agents at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. He has denied he had any involvement in the operation, while accepting symbolic responsibility for it as the country’s de facto ruler.

