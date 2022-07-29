ASHEVILLE – Buncombe County wants to test out a program to hire people experiencing homelessness to remove trash from county properties and roads and provide general ground maintenance.

A request for proposal posted July 20 shows the county is looking for a “non-profit partner” to design and implement this employment program on a “pilot basis.”

Organizations have until Aug. 18 to apply for the program.

The contract will be awarded Sept. 5 and start Oct. 1, according to the RFP, and could last through the end of the current fiscal year, June 30, 2023, assuming that everything “goes well,” according to Assistant County Manager Sybil Tate.

Tate said the program came about as a result of internal discussion between county management and the Solid Waste department. Staff from Buncombe County Health and Human Services also have weighed in.

“We saw a need for litter removal and so we started looking around to see what other places had been doing,” said Tate, who noted other departments affected by the move had input.

One of those departments with input is the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, which used to have a similar program, using jail detainees to clean up county properties.

That program was closed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Tate said.

According to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Aaron Sarver, it existed for a long time before that.

That program differed from the one Buncombe wants to provide for those experiencing homelessness: It didn’t compensate detainees.

“Detainees are not paid,” Sarver said. “This is voluntary assignment unless they are (North Carolina Department of Corrections) sentenced and serving time in our facility as part of the Statewide Misdemeanant Program. For those folks, they are often required to do community service type work as part of their sentence.”

He added that, until 2010, this program would work in parks and sometimes roadside doing cleanup. “Since 2010 they have only worked at the county landfill or transfer station,” Sarver said.

But the pilot Buncombe is proposing isn’t necessarily modeled after inmate programs. Tate said the county looked at projects in Arkansas and New Mexico that tried similar programs working with those experiencing homelessness. There were ups and downs, she said, so Buncombe is looking to copy an already-existing initiative.

It’s also not copying an initiative that goes on in Asheville. BeLoved Asheville as recently as this spring has worked with those experiencing homelessness to cleanup downtown.

“It’s interesting because we didn’t know that when we started the RFP,” Tate said, discussing BeLoved’s cleanup initiative.

BeLoved co-director Amy Cantrell helped spearhead that initiative — among many others the organization leads to connect with the homeless community.

“People experiencing homelessness have amazing skills and gifts to be able to offer our community,” Cantrell said. “We applaud anything that works to really include people experiencing homelessness.

She said cleanup efforts BeLoved embarked on garnered “overwhelmingly positive” responses. “And folks that participated really enjoyed it,” Cantrell said. “It’s one of those things that you can very quickly see the difference you’re making. And we know that people experiencing homelessness are very concerned about a lot of the same issues as many other community members.”

Cantrell said BeLoved’s cleanup effort was inspired by people camping under the I-240 bridge on North Lexington Avenue.

“That particular group of folks really amazed us because they had created a cleaning rotation schedule,” she said. “And so we were able to partner with them and create our camp clean project.”

Cantrell said July 28 she had not heard of Buncombe’s RFP, and when asked what she thought those employed should be paid, she said “a living wage,” or $17.70 per hour, a rate for the Western North Carolina area recommended by Just Economics in January.

Tate said the county hasn’t decided how much those hired for the pilot would be paid.

“I think it would kind of be up to the provider to come up with the parameters,” she said, explaining Buncombe is waiting to see what kind of models are suggested in each response. “That would be up to the vendor to decide, but living wage is important to the county so that would be something we would consider.”

She does know how the partnership would work, fiscally: Buncombe County Solid Waste will use department money to pay a contractor organization. That organization will in turn pay people experiencing homelessness for cleanup and maintenance work.

“The individuals … would work for them,” Tate said.

According to the most recent point in time count completed by the city of Asheville and volunteer partners Jan. 25, 637 people in the city were experiencing homelessness, 232 of whom were unsheltered.

That is 110 more than the 2021 count, which found 527 people experiencing homelessness in Asheville, of which 116 were unsheltered, according to previous reporting from the Citizen Times.

