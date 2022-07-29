Canadian miner Denison Mines Corp. has entered the race to acquire Saskatchewan-based uranium explorer UEX Corp., offering what it says is a better deal than the one by U.S.-based Uranium Energy Corp. in June.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Denison did not disclose its “superior proposal” but said the acquisition would allow it to own 100 per cent of its flagship Wheeler River project, which it says is the largest undeveloped uranium property in the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. Denison currently has a 95 per cent interest in the advanced project, while UEX owns the rest.

The acquisition would bolster the company’s position as a “leading” uranium company in the Athabasca Basin region, Denison CEO David Cates said in a press release.

In June, Corpus Christi, Texas-based Uranium Energy said that it had entered into an all-share deal with Saskatoon-based UEX with an aim to enter the Canadian market and create the largest diversified uranium company in North America. Under the agreement, shareholders of UEX would receive 0.0831 Uranium Energy shares in exchange for each UEX share. The deal marked a premium of about 50 per cent of UEX’s TSX shares on June 10.