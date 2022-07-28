Up 70 per cent from previous estimate of $6.6 billion for the liquified natural gas pipeline Photo by Jason Payne/Pacific Newspaper Group

Article content CALGARY — TC Energy Corp. posted a lower quarterly profit Thursday and announced a new $11.2-billion cost estimate for the Coastal GasLink pipeline project.

Article content TC Energy’s chief executive Francois Poirier announced the pipeline project had reached a “significant milestone” with the signing of a revised agreements with LNG Canada based on a new cost estimate of $11.2-billion — up 70 per cent from $6.6 billion — for the liquified natural gas pipeline. “I want to reaffirm that we continue to see the Coastal GasLink project as economically viable and we anticipate mechanical in-service by the end of 2023, followed by commissioning and commercial in-service,” Poirier said on a conference call with investors. The Calgary-based pipeline operator also reported its net income attributable to shareholders was $889 million or 90 cents per diluted share in the second quarter, down from $975 million or $1 per share a year earlier.

Article content Shares of the pipeline operator closed down Thursday almost 1.6 per cent at $69.41. The 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline, which is about 70 per cent complete, according to Poirier, will connect B.C.’s shale gas resources to LNG Canada’s export project in Kitimat. Once there, the gas will be converted into liquified natural gas for export to overseas markets. The project is expected to provide the first direct path for Canadian natural gas to global LNG markets. Thursday’s announcement follows past disagreements between TC Energy and LNG Canada over cost overruns on the massive export project. Poirier said the revised agreement with LNG Canada “settles all outstanding disputes” and provides an expedited dispute resolution process. Crucially, the revised agreement will allow the two parties to work on the second phase of the Coastal GasLink project, expanding the capacity of the pipeline from 2.1 to 5 billion cubic feet per day — if the expansion is approved by regulators.

Canadian gov’t condemns violent attack on Coastal GasLink pipeline work camp The project has not had an easy road. Since construction began in 2019, it has attracted demonstrations and blockades from environmentalists and some Indigenous groups. Earlier this year, a remote drilling site that is part of Coastal GasLink was the target of a “co-ordinated attack” by 20 or so masked individuals, with the group inflicting millions of dollar worth of damage to equipment. The pipeline has government approval for construction, as well as the support of all 20 elected First Nation councils that span the pipeline’s route through northern B.C. — though some members and supporters of the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en people are opposed to the project.

Article content In May, 11 member communities of the First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) signed an option agreement to own a 10 per cent equity interest in Coastal GasLink. The agreement would allow the Indigenous group to become owners alongside the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), private equity giant KKR and TC Energy Corp. In its second quarter earnings, TC Energy reported comparable earnings were $979 million or $1 per common share, down from $1.04 billion or $1.06 per share in the same period of 2021. Revenue for the three months ended June 30 increased to $3.64 billion from $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year. With files from Meghan Potkins, Financial Post • Email: mpotkins@postmedia.com | Twitter: mpotkins If you liked this story, sign up for more in the FP Energy newsletter.



