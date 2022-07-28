ROCKVILLE, Md. — 3CLogic , the leading voice-enabling and cloud contact center solution for CRMs and customer service management platforms, today announced the deployment of its platform by InEight , a leader in construction project management software leveraged in over 60 countries and trusted on over $1 trillion in projects worldwide. The recent technology partnership will support both its sales and support operations while integrating with its two primary workforce platforms, ServiceNow® and Salesforce® , for teams located across the United States, Australia, and Sri Lanka.

Leveraging a combination of different voice and call center offerings across both its customer support and sales teams, the organization struggled with streamlining its daily operational workflows due to growing sales opportunities and a desire to scale inbound experiences for a global footprint. More importantly, limited voice integrations with both Salesforce Sales Cloud and ServiceNow Customer Service Management left a heavy dependency on manual work for routine tasks, such as on-call scheduling, impacting the overall productivity of both departments. The use of multiple call center platforms without meaningful integrations to the company’s primary systems of record also complicated the ease with which it could generate meaningful reporting insights without a heavy reliance on data exporting and Excel spreadsheets.

“InEight is always seeking to optimize the level of service it provides to its current and future global customers,” states Scott Workman, Chief Administrative Officer. “The recent deployment of 3CLogic’s voice and cloud call center solution for our support team is in keeping with that commitment by offering a unified solution that will enable a more personalized and faster form of response and service, while reducing our cost of operations through automation, more efficient support workflows, and enhanced analytical insights.”

Per a recent 2022 study1, 72% of individuals list calling as their preferred method of contacting an organization, with 27% of consumers reporting an increase in their use of call centers for services. Yet many sales and customer service representatives list technology as one of the primary hurdles preventing them from meeting customer needs and expectations.

“Organizations are developing a renewed appreciation for voice as a key engagement channel for both sales and customer support,” states Guillaume Seynhaeve, 3CLogic VP of Partnerships and Alliances. “Successful companies are making sure to include it as part of their digital transformation strategies in order to maximize the overall performance of their various teams while delivering the level of sales and service customers have come to expect.”

As part the deployment, InEight will be able to enjoy several enhancements including:

Automation of On-Call Scheduling with ServiceNow CSM – integration with ServiceNow’s native On-Call Scheduling application to replace the manual use of Excel spreadsheets for staff scheduling and save valuable administrative time.