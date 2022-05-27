Article content

The Turkish lira was set for its sixth straight weekly loss on Friday, while Hong Kong stocks rose as investors found comfort in signs of improving Sino-U.S. relations and expectations that Beijing will implement further measures to revive growth.

Technology stocks led the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index higher after better-than-expected earnings from heavyweights Alibaba Group and Baidu.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2% after the U.S. Secretary of State said Washington will not block Beijing from growing its economy, but wants it to adhere to international rules.