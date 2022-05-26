Another round of heavy rain is heading for WNC. If you live near a stream or river, be prepared to head to higher ground! A life threatening situation could unfold as another 1”-3” of rainfall appears to be heading for the area through the evening. If roadways are flooded, please turn around, it’s not worth it! It would be best to get to a good spot in the next two hours or so and just stay there through the evening. Flash flooding is imminent in many areas. Stay safe!