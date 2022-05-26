Article content

LONDON — British wholesale gas prices continued their downtrend on Thursday as strong output from wind farms softened demand for gas from power stations, while Dutch gas prices were also down as the market awaits news on payments for Russian gas in roubles.

The British wholesale gas contract for immediate delivery fell by 6.5 pence to 89.50 pence per therm by 0855 GMT, while the day-ahead contract fell by 8.50 pence to 92.00 p/therm.

Refinitiv analysts said that stronger winds have curbed gas for power consumption in the UK since Wednesday to 35 million cubic meters per day, adding that gas for power demand is forecast to stay soft until the end of the next week.