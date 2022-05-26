TORONTO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“ StorageVault ”) ( SVI-TSX ) is pleased to announce the results of the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of StorageVault held on May 26, 2022 (the “ Meeting ”). A total of 264 shareholders holding an aggregate of 270,914,366 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing approximately 71.540% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as of the record date on April 18, 2022. All matters put forth at the Meeting were approved, including the appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year, the approval of the amended stock option plan of the Corporation and the approval of the amended equity incentive plan of the Corporation.

In respect of the election of directors, the shareholders approved fixing the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at five members, with each nominee named in the Corporation’s management information circular dated April 18, 2022 being elected as a director. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, which was conducted by ballot, are set out below:

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD/ABSTAINED Jay Lynne Fleming 69.218%

(187,102,964) 30.782%

(83,205,473) Benjamin Harris 69.649%

(188,267,771) 30.351%

(82,040,666) Iqbal Khan 72.691%

(196,489,675) 27.309%

(73,818,762) Steven Scott 70.951%

(191,787,759) 29.049%

(78,520,678) Alan A. Simpson 67.986%

(183,772,570) 32.014%

(86,535,867)

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 230 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 197 of these locations plus over 4,500 portable storage units representing over 10.8 million rentable square feet on 632 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com