Article content

LONDON — Ocado Retail, the British online grocer owned by Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer , slashed its growth outlook on Wednesday as its customers ordered fewer items against the backdrop of a growing cost of living crisis.

The retailer said it expected sales this financial year to grow in the low single digits rather than the 10% it previously guided, while its core earnings margin would be in the low single digits.

It said the grocery market had declined by 4-5% in recent months compared to last year when COVID restrictions were at a peak and online had declined even faster, although it remained 60-70% up on pre-pandemic levels.