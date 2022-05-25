Article content

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northland Power Inc. (“Northland” or the “Company”) (TSX: NPI) today announced the results of the election of Directors at its Annual Meeting (“the Meeting”) held on May 25, 2022, in a virtual-only meeting format.

The total number of voting shares represented by shareholders present electronically and by proxy at the Meeting was 153,441,644, representing 66.34% of Northland’s outstanding voting shares.

The nine nominees proposed by Management for election as Directors, including the new Director, Eckhardt Ruemmler, were elected. Information on each of the Director Nominees is contained in Northland’s Management Information Circular dated April 13, 2022, which is available on the company’s website at northlandpower.com