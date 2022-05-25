Article content

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mandalay Resources Corporation (“Mandalay” or the “Company”) (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today virtually. All the resolutions presented at the Meeting were approved by the shareholders, with the votes cast by proxy representing 67.63% of the total shares outstanding as of the record date.

Election of Directors

The number of directors was fixed at seven members and each of the seven nominees listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated April 14, 2022, were re-elected to the Company’s Board of Directors. Abraham Jonker remains the lead independent director and Bradford Mills continues as Chair. Results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below.