LONDON — A couple of dozen climate protestors disrupted Shell’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, chanting slogans and holding banners as Shell Chair Andrew Mckenzie tried to start the meeting.

Shell is due to ask its shareholders to vote on a resolution supporting its climate strategy and rebuff an activist climate resolution, another iteration of which garnered 30% of votes at last year’s AGM.

“I regret this deeply,” Mackenzie said after about half an hour of continuous chants such as “we will stop you” and “Shell must fall” delayed the start of proceedings.

He told protestors that they would be removed if they did stop the disruptions. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Ron Bousso Editing by David Goodman )