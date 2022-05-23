Article content

Euro zone government bond yields rose after German data showed a resilient economy and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde strengthened expectations about rates reaching zero or even positive territory by year-end.

Meanwhile, risk appetite increased slightly with stocks hovering above bear market territory on Monday as the economic impact of the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation capped gains in equity benchmarks.

Money markets still price in around 105 basis points (bps) of ECB rate hikes by year-end, including a 100% chance of 25 bps in July plus a 50% chance of an additional 25 bps.