Emerging market stocks ticked lower on Monday after Chinese shares fell as the country’s ongoing COVID-19 situation outweighed the boost from U.S. President Joe Biden indicating there may be a tariff cut on Chinese goods.

Emerging market stocks fell 0.2%. Stocks in China and Hong Kong fell 0.6% and 1.2%, respectively, as Beijing reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases seen during the current outbreak, while profit-taking after two consecutive weeks of gains also weighed on the indexes.