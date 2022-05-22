Why I Was a Failed Hippy
Walking the Rim Road with James Navé
My weekly Twice 5 Miles Radio show usually features a conversation with a guest. Occasionally, I create a solo show titled Walking the Rim Road, so named because I plug in my mic, turn on my recorder, and start talking while I walk for an hour down the Rim Road. Why I Was a Failed Hippy, the title of this show, emerged about halfway through the walk while I was recounting a visit I once made to the New Buffalo Commune in Arroyo Hondo, NM.
When you listen to Why I Was a Failed Hippy, you’ll learn that my hippy failure had something to do with fancy shoes and ironed shirts. But that will be later in the show. So before I talk about why I was a failed hippy, you and I will explore the provocative contrast between why some people stay in one place, and others travel the world. I will also discuss why conformity is a good thing, especially when you conform to your heart’s desire rather than what others want you to do. Check my website for more insights on doing what you want to do, click HERE.
Walk Your Neighborhood
You may be thinking you’d like to take a walk down your own Rim Road, or around your neighborhood, or in your local park. If that’s the case, I encourage you to give it a spin. Who says you have to record for an hour as I do? You can record for any length you like, fifteen minutes, thirty minutes, or more. Your smartphone is an excellent recording device with a pretty good internal microphone and a voice memo app included. If you want better sound quality, record with your earbuds or use a lavalier microphone. I use a Rode SmartLav+ microphone designed for Apple products.
“How will I know what to say?” You might be wondering. Here are four things to remember. 1) When you are first starting, remember you’re just practicing, so you can say whatever you want. You can trash it if you don’t like it. 2) Describe what you see around you. For example, if an old car passes by, tell us what color it is. Is it going fast or slow? If the old car sparks a memory, tell us a story about what you remember. 3) Take your time. If you can’t think of anything to say, record the sounds around you. Trust that one of the sounds around you will spark a thought which you can follow. 4) Keep it simple.
Happy Recording
If you record something you’d like to keep, download the sound file on your computer. Remember, this is all in good fun. If you want to get more serious, get in touch with me, and I give you some tips on editing your show on a program like Hinderberg Journalist. Plus, I can provide you with advice on storing your work on a platform like Sound Cloud. You can email me through my website JamesNave.com.
Who knows, on your walk around your neighborhood, you may uncover insights you didn’t know you had. I can’t wait to hear them. Meanwhile, enjoy Why I Was a Failed Hippy. I’ll catch you on the turn-around somewhere down the line. Happy Recording.
