OSLO — Norway’s Hammerfest LNG plant is now expected to restart on May 27, four days later than the previous plan and further delaying operations since a fire in 2020, Norwegian gas system manager Gassco said on Sunday.

It was the second postponement in less than a week. On May 16, operator Equinor said a minor fault had been discovered on a compressor, which had to be replaced, and that the restart would thus be delayed until May 23.

The additional delay was caused by some final tests to be performed, the company said.