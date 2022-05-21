Article content

SYDNEY — Voting in most Australian states has closed on Saturday with opinion polls showing the opposition Labor Party narrowly ahead of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative coalition, which has ruled for almost a decade.

Counting was underway in the eastern and central states, but voting in Western Australia continues until 1000 GMT.

Opinion polls have shown Labor leading, but the gap has narrowed in the final weeks of campaigning.

A strong showing by high-profile independent candidates campaigning on climate action, integrity and gender equality could lead to a hung parliament.