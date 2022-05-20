Five winners of the 2021 Johanna Metcalf Performing Arts Prizes/Les Prix Johanna-Metcalf des Arts de la scène (Johannas) were announced at a ceremony at the Art Gallery of Ontario on May 21.
The winners list:
- Ian Cusson, a classical composer of Métis and French-Canadian descent, his work in art song, opera, and orchestral pieces explores the Canadian Indigeous experience;
- iskwē, a Cree Métis from Treaty One Territory, and Juno award-winning artist and storyteller;
- Ravi Jain, multi-award winning theatre director and founding Artistic Director of Why Not Theatre;
- Sandra Laronde, a multidisciplinary artist and arts leader, founder and A.D. of Red Sky Performance from the Teme-Augama-Anishinaabe (People of the Deep Water) nation;
- Marilo Nuñez, Chilean Canadian theatre director and playwright, 2022-23 Playwright-in-Residence at Carousel Players.
Along with a cash prize of $25,000, each winner selects a protégé — a promising early career artist — who receives $10,000. The protégés are:
- Beverley McKiver, composer (protégé of Ian Cusson);
- Zeegwon “Zee” Shilling, musician (iskwē);
- Aaron Jan, theatre director (Ravi Jain);
- Aria Evans, interdisciplinary artist (Sandra Laronde);
- Margarita Valderrama, actor and playwright (Marilo Nuñez).
The total value of all prizes awarded is $175,000.
The Johanna Metcalf Prize
The performing arts prize is named in honour of the person whose work was central to the Metcalf Foundation for decades. The award was created to perpetuate her legacy of support for the arts, and was established in 2019.
- The Johannas are awarded on a biennial basis;
- The prizes are given in partnership with the Ontario Arts Council;
- Nominees are selected through several juried competitions.
