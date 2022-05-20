Article content

BUDAPEST — The forint eased

slightly on Friday, underperforming central European currencies,

which held steady after a volatile week, with the Hungarian

currency pressured by uncertainty over the pace of central bank

tightening and a Russian oil embargo.

At 0854 GMT, the forint, the region’s worst-performing

currency with a 4% loss for the year, was down 0.2% versus the

euro, while other Central European currencies were mildly

stronger after a choppy week.

The forint has been on a rollercoaster since the National