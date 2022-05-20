Article content
BUDAPEST — The forint eased
slightly on Friday, underperforming central European currencies,
which held steady after a volatile week, with the Hungarian
currency pressured by uncertainty over the pace of central bank
tightening and a Russian oil embargo.
At 0854 GMT, the forint, the region’s worst-performing
currency with a 4% loss for the year, was down 0.2% versus the
euro, while other Central European currencies were mildly
stronger after a choppy week.
The forint has been on a rollercoaster since the National
Article content
Bank of Hungary flagged a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes as
it tries to strike a balance between reining in inflation from
more than two decade highs and stifling the economy.
Uncertainty over a proposed European Union embargo on oil
imports from Russia, a measure vehemently opposed by Hungary,
which gets about two-thirds of its crude oil from Russia, also
hung over the Hungarian currency, a trader said.
“I think the market got a bit unsettled by the central bank
flagging a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes,” the trader said,
adding however that moves in the forint lacked clear direction.
“The market is waiting for news about the energy sanctions,
whether we can continue to buy oil and gas. That will decide
whether the forint will be able to firm.”
Economists at Hungarian Bankholding also said the forint’s
moves reflected its higher relative volatility in the region,
while other currencies moved sideways as the dollar steadied.
Regional stock markets also recovered from Thursday’s falls
when investors were unsettled by global inflation, with Warsaw
and Budapest stocks both gaining over 1%.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alexander Smith)
