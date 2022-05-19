Electricite de France SA reactors are the backbone of an increasingly integrated European power system, but the fleet is becoming more unreliable because of long periods of planned and unplanned maintenance. The lower output will make the traditional exporter more dependent on its neighbors when supplies run low.

(Bloomberg) — French electricity prices advanced after the region’s biggest power producer cut its nuclear output target for a third time this year, the latest sign that the region’s power crisis is worsening.

While power prices have come off their peaks from earlier this winter, volatility is still rocking the market as energy traders remain on edge over the uncertainty of gas supplies from Russia in the short term. The European Union is planning to curb its dependence on the top supplier, but it will be a rocky road ahead for markets from gas to power and carbon credits.

The full-year output was already expected to be the lowest in three decades as the utility is preparing to repair cracks at key pipes of some reactors and carries out further checks on its fleet. Its 56 reactors were operating at just 54% of capacity as of Thursday.

French contracts for the fourth-quarter jumped as much as 8.6% after EDF early on Thursday updated its annual target for this year to 280 to 300 terawatt-hours from 295 to 315 previously. The outlook for the following year remains unchanged for now, the firm said.

EDF Sees Bigger Earnings Hit as It Cuts Nuclear Outlook

Output from France’s huge fleet of 56 nuclear reactors is forecast to be 25% lower than usual this winter, according to a recent analysis by Baringa Partners LLP. That would likely mean more imports during the winter, also pushing up prices in neighboring markets.

Europe’s Biggest Exporter of Power Might Need Imports in Winter

Based on the 2022 forward prices on May 18, the estimate of the impact of the decrease in output on the group’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is reassessed at approximately 18.5 billion euros ($19.4 billion), EDF said. That’s 4.5 billion euros higher than a May 4 estimate.

The fourth-quarter contract was up 5.4% to 490 euros a megawatt-hour as of 8:29 a.m. local time on the European Energy Exchange AG.

