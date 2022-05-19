China ended a three-year ban on Canadian canola, suggesting that extreme shortages in markets for food staples are forcing Xi Jinping’s government to reconsider some of its geopolitical grudges.

Trade Minister Mary Ng and Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau issued a short statement around 5 p.m. Ottawa time on May 18 that said the “two Canadian companies” that had been blocked from shipping canola to China since March 2019 had been given permission to resume exporting to the world’s second-biggest economy.

“We welcome this decision to remove the restrictions and immediately reinstate the two companies to allow them to export Canadian canola seeds,” Ng and Bibeau said. “We will continue to work with Canadian canola farmers, businesses, exporters, and their communities to defend their interests and support their success at home and in markets abroad, including China.”

The companies that found themselves entangled in the geopolitical gamesmanship between China and allies of the United States are Winnipeg-based Richardson International Ltd. and Regina-based Viterra Inc., two of Canada’s biggest agriculture companies. The sudden move to reopen its doors to Richardson and Viterra suggests that the ongoing troubles in the global market for vegetable oil may have forced China’s hand.