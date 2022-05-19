Extreme scarcity in food staples may be forcing Xi Jinping’s government to reconsider geopolitical grudges
Article content
China ended a three-year ban on Canadian canola, suggesting that extreme shortages in markets for food staples are forcing Xi Jinping’s government to reconsider some of its geopolitical grudges.
Advertisement 2
Story continues below
Article content
Trade Minister Mary Ng and Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau issued a short statement around 5 p.m. Ottawa time on May 18 that said the “two Canadian companies” that had been blocked from shipping canola to China since March 2019 had been given permission to resume exporting to the world’s second-biggest economy.
“We welcome this decision to remove the restrictions and immediately reinstate the two companies to allow them to export Canadian canola seeds,” Ng and Bibeau said. “We will continue to work with Canadian canola farmers, businesses, exporters, and their communities to defend their interests and support their success at home and in markets abroad, including China.”
The companies that found themselves entangled in the geopolitical gamesmanship between China and allies of the United States are Winnipeg-based Richardson International Ltd. and Regina-based Viterra Inc., two of Canada’s biggest agriculture companies. The sudden move to reopen its doors to Richardson and Viterra suggests that the ongoing troubles in the global market for vegetable oil may have forced China’s hand.
Advertisement 3
Story continues below
Article content
“Let’s put it this way: It’s interesting timing,” said Ted Bilyea, a distinguished fellow at the Canadian Agri-Food Policy Institute and former president of international business at Maple Leaf Foods Inc., the Toronto-based processor of poultry and pork. “I would have some thought that China is reconsidering its food security position, because we have a lot of turmoil in the oils market.”
Indonesia, the world’s top palm oil exporter, banned exports last month, though the country signalled on May 19 that it will ease the ban toward the end of the month. On top of the issues in palm oil supply, the war in Ukraine has squelched access to the region’s crucial source of sunflower oil. Meanwhile, canola oil supply is also tight due to last summer’s drought on the Prairies, which choked Canada’s canola production. A drought in South America is doing the same to soy.
Advertisement 4
Story continues below
Article content
“You’ve got problems in all the four big oils,” Bilyea said. “It’s an interesting time for China to decide it’s OK.”
-
CN Railway braces for surge in grain shipments as optimism grows for harvest
-
Canadian farmers move away from canola due to surging fertilizer costs, fear of drought
-
Canadian farmers face volatility as war in Ukraine creates swings in global market for grains, oilseeds
In 2019, China stopped accepting canola shipments from Richardson and Viterra in a move that was viewed widely as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Meng Wanzhou, an executive at the Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co., on behalf of U.S. authorities. Canada’s canola exports to China, worth $2.8 billion in 2018, dropped to $800 million in 2019, $1.4 billion in 2020, and $1.8 billion in 2021, according to the Canola Council of Canada.
“I think that we are being caught in the middle of a much larger dispute,” Jean-Marc Ruest, Richardson’s senior vice-president of global affairs and general counsel said in 2019, shortly after its access to China was revoked.
• Email: jedmiston@nationalpost.com | Twitter: jakeedmiston
Advertisement
Story continues below