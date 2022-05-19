Article content

LONDON — Advisory group PIRC recommended shareholders vote against Shell’s non-binding climate resolution at the energy company’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (PIRC), a major proxy advisory, said Shell’s climate plans lacked clarity as to who was accountable for reaching emissions reduction targets, which were not ambitious enough to begin with.

Shell formulates its climate targets in terms of carbon intensity, which allows for higher overall emissions on the back of higher output, even if the headline intensity emissions count falls.