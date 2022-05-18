Article content

(Bloomberg) — The worsening gasoline crunch looks set to buoy Asian refiners — particularly those in India — as sky-high US prices encourage more exports.

US pump prices have now risen above $4 a gallon in all states for the first time ever as the summer driving season approaches. JPMorgan Chase & Co. forecast this week that American gasoline could surge to as high as $6.20 a gallon by August, which would be more than double the price a year ago.

Motor fuel is taking over from diesel as the major focus of fuel supply fears, with the tightening market stretching a global refining system that was hit by closures over the last couple of years due to Covid-19. In Asia, gasoline margins have doubled to more than $33 a barrel since the end of March and have edged above those for diesel, which have eased from a peak in early May.